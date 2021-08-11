Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal will reject offers for 25-year-old as he is in Arteta’s plans

Arsenal will reject offers for Rob Holding in this transfer window, according to Football London.

The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Leicester City in recent times.

Steve Bruce targeted him for his Magpies last summer, but the Gunners managed to keep him for another season.

The defender has survived fresh competition from the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari to remain one of the more important players at the club.

The report claims the rumours of him leaving are untrue and he is preparing to return to full fitness in time for Arsenal’s league opener against Brentford this weekend.

Holding will face fresh competition from new boy, Ben White but the former Bolton man has shown on more than one occasion that he can cope with competition for a place in the Arsenal team.

It remains unclear who would be Arsenal’s centre back pairing in the upcoming campaign, but the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup matches mean there would be chances to play for almost all their defenders.

Holding has often suffered with his fitness and he will hope he can stay fit long enough to deliver consistent performances for the Gunners.

  1. Havyn says:
    August 11, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    He’s better than Mari and has played as a right sided CB several times

    Simple. Drop Mari and play him and Whyte against Brentford

    1. ZA mind says:
      August 11, 2021 at 2:13 pm

      Wrong, Mari helps to give a settled and non panicky back line

    2. Bamn-Jah says:
      August 11, 2021 at 2:48 pm

      Arteta deploy the CB pairing like righ and left sided so he can’t be paired alongside Mari unless the’re some injury concerns

  2. Havyn says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    *I meant left sided CB

  3. dgr8xt says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    He’s a solid backup option. But Saliba would have been better so that he would get used to the league. I don’t know what’s going on between with Arteta and Saliba, but I can bet it’s not just the “…he’s not ready” thing. Holding will surely be kept this season but will likely be sold next season when Saliba classifies as homegrown

  4. Sean Williams says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    In the end Arteta is scared of real change, so we have Xhaka, Elneny, Holding and other malingerers still here. Arteta has his own sticky problems and is not fit to had all this summer transfer window only to end up with Xhaka, Bellerin, Elneny, Holding, etc, etc still here. Mickey Mouse club, with an incapable manager in charge. Sorry but that is what I see. So sad to have gone so far backwards….watching the poor, poor pre-season.

    1. CXIII says:
      August 11, 2021 at 3:50 pm

      So in your esteemed opinion, the reason we’ve failed to move on the players you mentioned is because Arteta rates them?

  5. ACE says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    I have no issues with Rob Holding, but the reality
    that the former Bolton man is one of Arteta’s most
    trusted CB’s is a transparent reminder IMHO of
    why AFC is a middle of the pack, EPL and CL
    non contender atm. He joins the following cast
    of characters as simply being not good enough if
    AFC are genuinely interested in challenging for
    the top four as well as domestic silverware.

    Torreria
    Xhaka
    El Neny
    Bellerin
    Mari
    WilIlan
    Kola
    AMN
    Nkietah
    Auba

    That’s almost half of the current first team, players
    that over the past two seasons have played a
    staggering amount of meaningful minutes.

    I’m by no means an Arteta apologist but fans
    clamoring for the Spaniard to improve the current
    lot or implement a system or style of play that
    caters to these players strengths just can’t seem
    to process how AVERAGE at best the roster is. The
    talent is improving but until Arsenal are able to
    add a new RB/CAM/CM/STK I personally don’t see
    anything better than a third consecutive 8th place
    finish.

    WTS this team would be a PITA to deal with this
    season

    LACA
    Pepe…Aouar…Saka
    Zakara…Partey
    Tierney…Gab….White….Atal(Mazraoui)
    Leno

    Balogun…Lokonga…Tavares…Chambers…Soares..
    Auba…Holding…Mari…ESR…Xhaka…Nelson…Ohana

    Sold or Loaned

    Willock
    Nkietah
    AMN
    Kola
    Bellerin
    Torreria
    El Neny
    Willian

    And Yes I realize this isn’t FIFA 2021. 😂😃

    1. Mrcool says:
      August 11, 2021 at 2:57 pm

      Remove xhaka from that list and include either Torreira or Willian. That is if you move include someone.

    2. David Braithwaite says:
      August 11, 2021 at 3:07 pm

      Absolutely agree.
      Unfortunately, far too many fans just don’t get it. Arteta has clearly been dealt a terrible hand some of which is a legacy of historically poor recruitment.
      However, some fans remain convinced that Arsenal with this list of average players should be challenging for top 4 or even the premier league title.

    3. CXIII says:
      August 11, 2021 at 4:00 pm

      So Aubameyang now classifies as “not good enough” because of a loss of form that coincided with personal issues? Aside from last season, Auba’s goals literally kept us going.
      Play free flowing football and the goals will come. How many strikers in the league would you want in a position to score ahead of Auba? For me the list is pretty short even with his struggles in front of goal. I agree with most of the othwr things you mentioned. Arteta has to get the players he needs for his system or adapt his tactics to the players at his disposal.

  6. siamois says:
    August 11, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    If the Foxes are really interested in Holding there could be the possibility of cash plus player deal for JM.

  7. Wambam says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Whyte>Gabrielle>Mari>Saliba>Holding>Chambers is the pecking order of our central defence.

    Chambers can fill in RB. Holding need to up his game if staying, hoping this is just tactics to add another mil to any offers

  8. LUCKY JAMES says:
    August 11, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    A club who is serious about winning trophies will not make use of the likes of Rob Holding

  9. Declan says:
    August 11, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    This Friday, Mari will partner White and Lakonga will partner Xhaka.

