Arsenal will reject offers for 25-year-old as he is in Arteta’s plans

Arsenal will reject offers for Rob Holding in this transfer window, according to Football London.
The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Leicester City in recent times.
Steve Bruce targeted him for his Magpies last summer, but the Gunners managed to keep him for another season.
The defender has survived fresh competition from the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari to remain one of the more important players at the club.
The report claims the rumours of him leaving are untrue and he is preparing to return to full fitness in time for Arsenal’s league opener against Brentford this weekend.
Holding will face fresh competition from new boy, Ben White but the former Bolton man has shown on more than one occasion that he can cope with competition for a place in the Arsenal team.
It remains unclear who would be Arsenal’s centre back pairing in the upcoming campaign, but the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup matches mean there would be chances to play for almost all their defenders.
Holding has often suffered with his fitness and he will hope he can stay fit long enough to deliver consistent performances for the Gunners.
He’s better than Mari and has played as a right sided CB several times
Simple. Drop Mari and play him and Whyte against Brentford
Wrong, Mari helps to give a settled and non panicky back line
Arteta deploy the CB pairing like righ and left sided so he can’t be paired alongside Mari unless the’re some injury concerns
*I meant left sided CB
He’s a solid backup option. But Saliba would have been better so that he would get used to the league. I don’t know what’s going on between with Arteta and Saliba, but I can bet it’s not just the “…he’s not ready” thing. Holding will surely be kept this season but will likely be sold next season when Saliba classifies as homegrown
In the end Arteta is scared of real change, so we have Xhaka, Elneny, Holding and other malingerers still here. Arteta has his own sticky problems and is not fit to had all this summer transfer window only to end up with Xhaka, Bellerin, Elneny, Holding, etc, etc still here. Mickey Mouse club, with an incapable manager in charge. Sorry but that is what I see. So sad to have gone so far backwards….watching the poor, poor pre-season.
So in your esteemed opinion, the reason we’ve failed to move on the players you mentioned is because Arteta rates them?
I have no issues with Rob Holding, but the reality
that the former Bolton man is one of Arteta’s most
trusted CB’s is a transparent reminder IMHO of
why AFC is a middle of the pack, EPL and CL
non contender atm. He joins the following cast
of characters as simply being not good enough if
AFC are genuinely interested in challenging for
the top four as well as domestic silverware.
Torreria
Xhaka
El Neny
Bellerin
Mari
WilIlan
Kola
AMN
Nkietah
Auba
That’s almost half of the current first team, players
that over the past two seasons have played a
staggering amount of meaningful minutes.
I’m by no means an Arteta apologist but fans
clamoring for the Spaniard to improve the current
lot or implement a system or style of play that
caters to these players strengths just can’t seem
to process how AVERAGE at best the roster is. The
talent is improving but until Arsenal are able to
add a new RB/CAM/CM/STK I personally don’t see
anything better than a third consecutive 8th place
finish.
WTS this team would be a PITA to deal with this
season
LACA
Pepe…Aouar…Saka
Zakara…Partey
Tierney…Gab….White….Atal(Mazraoui)
Leno
Balogun…Lokonga…Tavares…Chambers…Soares..
Auba…Holding…Mari…ESR…Xhaka…Nelson…Ohana
Sold or Loaned
Willock
Nkietah
AMN
Kola
Bellerin
Torreria
El Neny
Willian
And Yes I realize this isn’t FIFA 2021. 😂😃
Remove xhaka from that list and include either Torreira or Willian. That is if you move include someone.
Absolutely agree.
Unfortunately, far too many fans just don’t get it. Arteta has clearly been dealt a terrible hand some of which is a legacy of historically poor recruitment.
However, some fans remain convinced that Arsenal with this list of average players should be challenging for top 4 or even the premier league title.
So Aubameyang now classifies as “not good enough” because of a loss of form that coincided with personal issues? Aside from last season, Auba’s goals literally kept us going.
Play free flowing football and the goals will come. How many strikers in the league would you want in a position to score ahead of Auba? For me the list is pretty short even with his struggles in front of goal. I agree with most of the othwr things you mentioned. Arteta has to get the players he needs for his system or adapt his tactics to the players at his disposal.
If the Foxes are really interested in Holding there could be the possibility of cash plus player deal for JM.
Whyte>Gabrielle>Mari>Saliba>Holding>Chambers is the pecking order of our central defence.
Chambers can fill in RB. Holding need to up his game if staying, hoping this is just tactics to add another mil to any offers
A club who is serious about winning trophies will not make use of the likes of Rob Holding
This Friday, Mari will partner White and Lakonga will partner Xhaka.