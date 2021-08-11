Arsenal will reject offers for 25-year-old as he is in Arteta’s plans

Arsenal will reject offers for Rob Holding in this transfer window, according to Football London.

The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Leicester City in recent times.

Steve Bruce targeted him for his Magpies last summer, but the Gunners managed to keep him for another season.

The defender has survived fresh competition from the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari to remain one of the more important players at the club.

The report claims the rumours of him leaving are untrue and he is preparing to return to full fitness in time for Arsenal’s league opener against Brentford this weekend.

Holding will face fresh competition from new boy, Ben White but the former Bolton man has shown on more than one occasion that he can cope with competition for a place in the Arsenal team.

It remains unclear who would be Arsenal’s centre back pairing in the upcoming campaign, but the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup matches mean there would be chances to play for almost all their defenders.

Holding has often suffered with his fitness and he will hope he can stay fit long enough to deliver consistent performances for the Gunners.