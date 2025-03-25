Arsenal will respond brilliantly to Saudi interest in their player

Gabriel Magalhães is currently one of the most in-demand defenders in world football, and Arsenal must prepare for significant interest in his signature.

Alongside William Saliba, Gabriel has been instrumental in solidifying Arsenal’s defence, making them one of the strongest teams in the Premier League. Given their importance to the squad, the Gunners are determined to retain both players and are prepared to reject any offers that come their way at the end of the season.

While Arsenal are confident that Gabriel will remain at the club, speculation continues to grow regarding a potential move to Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that the Brazilian could be tempted by a lucrative offer from the Middle East—an emerging trend as Saudi clubs aggressively pursue top European talent.

Saudi Arabian clubs have demonstrated their financial power by securing high-profile signings in recent transfer windows, and when they set their sights on a player, they are willing to go to great lengths to secure the deal. Gabriel has now emerged as a key target for them, raising concerns over his long-term future at Arsenal.

However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal’s response to this interest is to offer Gabriel a new contract. The report claims that the club is already working on an extension to remove any uncertainty surrounding his future and ensure he remains an integral part of their defensive unit.

Gabriel is considered one of the club’s most indispensable players, and Arsenal must do everything possible to keep him. Losing the Brazilian would not only weaken the squad but would also force the club to spend heavily on a replacement of similar calibre—an unnecessary risk when they are striving for continued stability and success.

With Arsenal competing at the highest level and aiming for silverware, retaining their best players is crucial. Gabriel’s presence in the squad is vital, and securing his long-term commitment will be a statement of intent from the club as they continue their pursuit of domestic and European glory.

The coming months will be decisive, but Arsenal’s proactive approach in offering him a new deal suggests they are determined to fend off any external interest and keep their defensive core intact.

