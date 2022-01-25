Arsenal will resume talks over their coveted target today

Arsenal will resume talks with Juventus today over the transfer of Arthur Melo, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium since he moved there and he could contribute better at Arsenal.
The report claims Juventus remains open to negotiating his transfer and they have even identified a replacement for him already.
However, Arsenal must make an improved offer and they have to add the possibility of a permanent transfer in their offering.
This shouldn’t be an issue for the Gunners if they strongly believe the midfielder can make an impact at the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur was in fine form at Gremio and Barcelona and he proved at both clubs that he can do well in a fluid attacking set-up.
Juve adopts a pragmatic approach to the game and that could be one reason the Brazilian is struggling.
At Arsenal, he would enjoy more freedom and would play in a system that keeps the ball better.
Because of this, it makes little sense that he should join us for just six months.
An 18-month deal would be much better because we will have enough time to enjoy his talents and probably sign him permanently afterwards.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t even know where to start with this ill-considered assessment
Ceballos and Denis Suarez not available for loan. Kim Kalstrom has a nigle in his back I believe.
Zakaria available for around £8 million, just saying.
So we’ll take Melo, a flip at Juve, and help get his wages off their books on an 18 month loan with obligation to buy?
It’s like watching another guy go on a date with your crush, and you offer to pay for their dinner.
Makes perfect sense to me, good business. Edu is a genius. At least he’s Brazilian, so naturally Edu is interested.
Durand, we’re probably helping them secure Vlahovic’s services by maybe getting Melo’s wages off their bill
Guess Edu is just trying to help Arthur by giving him playing time. I can’t see what Arthur is going to add to our current team that’s different from what Xhaka is giving us. All these at the expense of The club. I just hope Edu knows what he’s doing
Cmion Edu!! There are cheaper option out there you can actually buy outrightly; what’s so special about Arthur FFS? Is it because he’s Brazilian?
Zakaria is damn Cheap!
Bruno is a better option than all
Sanchez will definitely improve us
Why do you want to always get Brazilians that are declining in the various clubs? David Luiz and Willian are perfect examples, Now it is Arthur🤦