Arsenal will resume talks over their coveted target today

Arsenal will resume talks with Juventus today over the transfer of Arthur Melo, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium since he moved there and he could contribute better at Arsenal.

The report claims Juventus remains open to negotiating his transfer and they have even identified a replacement for him already.

However, Arsenal must make an improved offer and they have to add the possibility of a permanent transfer in their offering.

This shouldn’t be an issue for the Gunners if they strongly believe the midfielder can make an impact at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur was in fine form at Gremio and Barcelona and he proved at both clubs that he can do well in a fluid attacking set-up.

Juve adopts a pragmatic approach to the game and that could be one reason the Brazilian is struggling.

At Arsenal, he would enjoy more freedom and would play in a system that keeps the ball better.

Because of this, it makes little sense that he should join us for just six months.

An 18-month deal would be much better because we will have enough time to enjoy his talents and probably sign him permanently afterwards.

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”