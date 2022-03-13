Arsenal will return for in-form Barcelona loanee

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho.

In almost every transfer window since Mikel Arteta became the Gunners’ manager, he has been linked with a transfer to the Emirates.

However, he left Barcelona for Aston Villa last winter instead.

As some fans and pundits predicted, he has been in terrific form at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard’s side can make his transfer permanent by the end of the campaign.

However, he earns too much and his wages will be a burden on them, which has opened the door for him to change clubs at the end of this campaign.

Fichajes.net claims Arsenal and Newcastle United are well-placed to add the Brazilian to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho has been one of the best performers in England since the last transfer window.

His performance suggests we probably should have pushed to land him before now.

However, we can get another chance to get the former Liverpool man in the summer.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have done well so far, and they probably deserve more chances.

But Coutinho is far more experienced and could speed up our bid to win trophies.