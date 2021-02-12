Arsenal will return for Israeli international in the summer

Manor Solomon has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and Todofichajes reports that the Gunners will return for his signature in the summer.

The last transfer window offered Arsenal the chance to remove the unwanted players in their squad.

They did that with the transfers out of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi. The report says that they have now found space in their team that needs to be filled.

One player who may move to north London is Solomon.

The Israeli has been a revelation at Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainians know that it is only a matter of time before he leaves for a bigger team.

He has a contract with them until 2023 and they value him at 20m euros.

With his contract entering the final two years in the summer, Arsenal will try to bargain for a lesser fee.

The Gunners have been adding some exciting younger players to their team in recent windows.

It shows that they are planning for the future, and Solomon is one player that could play some role in the Arsenal team over the next few years.

The 21-year-old has 5 goals and one assist from 17 matches this season.

READ MORE: More bad news for Arsenal regarding Thomas Partey