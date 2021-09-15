Arsenal will return for Manchester United ace in January

Arsenal is interested in a move for Donny van de Beek and they remain keen on adding him to their squad.

The Netherlands international joined Manchester United last season and is still struggling to find a place in their starting XI.

He was one of the promising midfielders in Europe when he turned out for Ajax and was a member of their team that reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

After he struggled to play regularly at United last season, Arsenal made a move for him in the last transfer window.

However, the Gunners couldn’t find an agreement with United and he remained with the Red Devils.

He has played less than 30 minutes of Premier League football this season and he could be on the move.

Todofichajes says the Gunners will try to sign him again in the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta keen to add him to his squad.

The report claims that the Red Devils want him to stay, but he could force a move away if he doesn’t start playing more often.

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to pay 30m euros to sign him and it will be interesting to see if United accepts their offer.