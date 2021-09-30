Arsenal will return for Real Madrid star in January but they have to pay €50M

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Marco Asensio and will return to sign him in January.

The Spaniard is no longer a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid and has been playing more often recently because of injuries to the likes of Gareth Bale.

The attacker wants to remain in Madrid only if he would be relevant and doesn’t want to remain a bench warmer at the home of Los Merengues.

Todofichajes says Arsenal has been monitoring his situation and hope to strike another business deal with the Spanish club.

They signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer from them in the last transfer window.

However, the midfielder and Dani Ceballos were on loan at the Emirates from Madrid in the last campaign.

The Gunners will want a January loan deal for Asensio also, but the report says the player and his present club don’t want that.

This means the Gunners will have to present an offer to sign him permanently and it will cost them at least €50M.

Arsenal strengthened their defence and midfield in the last transfer window and are expected to pay attention to their attack in the next one.

That would cost them some good money and it remains unclear if they can pay Madrid’s asking price for Asensio.