Arsenal will return to La Liga to replace Thomas Partey

With contract discussions reaching a standstill, Arsenal now face the real possibility of losing Thomas Partey as early as next week. The Ghanaian midfielder’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire at the end of June, and no breakthrough has been made in negotiations over a renewal. Despite being open to discussions, Partey has yet to agree on terms for an extension, leaving his future at the club in doubt.

While the player is not currently reported to be in contact with other clubs, the lack of progress from Arsenal could see them lose a highly experienced member of their midfield. The Gunners’ hesitation may cost them a key contributor in a summer where continuity and squad depth are crucial. Partey’s performances when fit have generally been strong, and many supporters are eager to see the club resolve the situation in his favour.

Zubimendi Almost Secured, but Partey’s Future Uncertain

Arsenal have almost completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard’s arrival is seen as a significant addition to the squad, with hopes that he will bring added stability and creativity. However, fans are also calling for the club to ensure that Partey remains part of the group, at least in the short term.

The Ghanaian offers a wealth of experience and tactical intelligence that may take new signings time to replicate. Retaining him could provide valuable depth and leadership during a season expected to be packed with domestic and European fixtures. The risk of losing him without a proper transition plan is one that many supporters believe the club cannot afford.

Lucien Agoumé Identified as Possible Replacement

Should Arsenal be unable to reach an agreement with Partey, they have already identified Lucien Agoumé as a potential replacement. The 23-year-old, currently with Sevilla, has impressed the club’s scouting department in recent seasons. According to The Sun, Agoumé is now being lined up to take Partey’s place in the squad should the Ghanaian depart this summer.

While Agoumé shows considerable promise, stepping into Partey’s role will be a demanding task. His adjustment to the Premier League and the club’s tactical expectations may require time, meaning Arsenal must weigh the benefits of a new signing against the reliability of a seasoned midfielder they already know.

