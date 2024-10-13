Arsenal will return to Shakhtar Donetsk for another player after Mudryk fiasco

Arsenal is monitoring Georgiy Sudakov as they look to add him to their squad next summer.

The Gunners would need to negotiate with his current club, Shakhtar Donetsk, once again after failing to reach an agreement for Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer at the start of last year.

Arsenal had pursued Mudryk for a considerable time, but Donetsk eventually sold him to Chelsea. Several reports indicated that Mudryk preferred a move to the Emirates, but his club at the time pushed him toward the Blues instead.

Now, Arsenal aims to move past that setback by targeting the talented attacking midfielder Sudakov, who has attracted attention from some of Europe’s top clubs over recent seasons.

Although Sudakov was expected to leave Donetsk last summer, none of his suitors met the club’s asking price, and he has since continued his career with them.

This situation could change at the end of the current season, with Football Insider reporting that Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sudakov is one of the finest attackers from Ukraine at the moment. At just 22, he is still in his development stage, and he will get better by playing for us.

