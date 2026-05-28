Arsenal will sell one of their experienced players for only £5m

Arsenal are preparing for a significant summer overhaul as the club looks to continue winning trophies and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League for years to come. Several players within the squad are reportedly aware that this could be their final season at the Emirates, with Gabriel Jesus believed to be among those no longer considered essential to the club’s plans.

The Brazilian striker has struggled to cement his place in the side, particularly following the impressive performances of Viktor Gyokeres during the second half of the season. As a result, Gabriel Jesus is now expected to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window as the club reshapes the squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Arsenal planning major squad changes

Mikel Arteta is expected to receive strong backing from the club hierarchy as Arsenal continue their pursuit of major honours. The focus remains on building a squad capable of consistently delivering success, with only players who can contribute to those ambitions expected to remain at the club.

Jesus has reportedly expressed a desire to stay at Arsenal and see out the remainder of his contract. However, with just one year left on his current deal, and the club continuing to monitor attacking options such as Julian Alvarez, it appears increasingly unlikely that he will remain part of Arteta’s long-term plans.

Arsenal are expected to make several difficult decisions during the summer transfer window as they attempt to streamline the squad and create room for new arrivals.

Arsenal could accept reduced transfer fee

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal could be prepared to accept a transfer fee as low as £5 million for Gabriel Jesus this summer. While that figure would represent a surprisingly modest valuation for a player of his experience and pedigree, the report suggests the club may prioritise removing his wages from the books rather than holding out for a larger fee.

Arsenal are aware that failing to move the striker on this summer could leave them in a difficult position if he remains at the club for the final year of his contract. The Gunners may therefore decide that accepting a reduced offer is the most practical solution ahead of the new season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…