Arsenal will share some of their World Cup earnings with Championship club

Arsenal is one of the clubs that supplied the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a lot of talents and one of them is Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season, so naturally, several of their key players were selected by their nation for the competition.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal last season from Sheffield United and has become one of the key men in their squad as well as the England national team.

He is behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the England pecking order and might not be in the goal for them for the rest of the competition.

However, Arsenal will still share their windfall from his participation with United. This is because the Blades added a clause that makes them money if the goalie is selected in the England World Cup squad, according to The Star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been worth every penny we spent to add him to our squad at the moment and it is hardly a problem for us to send more money to Sheffield.

Hopefully, he will return from the competition without an injury and help us get as many wins and clean sheets as possible. If that happens, we have a good chance of becoming Premier League champions.