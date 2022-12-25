Arsenal will show they mean business when they start renewing the big contracts

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are part of the backbone of the current Arsenal team, and their form is one of the reasons they are at the top of the Premier League table right now.
The trio of youngsters have developed into some of the best in their positions in Europe despite their young ages and interestingly, all their current deals expire soon.
Arsenal has been in talks over new deals with all of them individually and maintains they want them to stay, but they are not making as much progress as fans will appreciate in contract talks.
This has opened the door for other clubs to make a move for them, and the Gunners risk losing any of them in the coming months.
However, this will show how serious they are about becoming the leading club in the Premier League, and fans will also be paying attention to how the futures of these stars unfold.
If Arsenal cannot get them all to sign new deals, it will show they are not ready to be one of the Premier League title winners in the next few seasons.
However, if Mikel Arteta’s men can get them on new deals, their rebuild will move more smoothly, and we can be sure that Arsenal will remain title challengers in the next few seasons.
I hope Josh / Edu and Arteta continue with their ruthlessness. Lets offer reasonable contracts to these players. I feel like Saka and Martinelli will sign. Lets not overpay. Lets not fall into that ridiculous trap again, we have been burned enough times already.
Just offer them good / reasonable contracts and whoever wants to play games then just cut our loses as quickly as possible. Lets not keep making the same mistake we have been making for more than 10 years with letting players run down their contracts. Offer them contracts that you deem reasonable, if they keep playing games, dragging their feet then please sell them and use that money to replace them with new players.
Let’s not let the situation fester. Sort it in an honest manner lets keep focusing on where the club is at right now and where we are heading.
I have had enough of this contract renewal circus as an Arsenal fan. The club keep letting the players run down their contracts and then lose them for nothing. We should sort out their contracts with about 2 years left on their contracts instead of being duped until the player ends up in the driving seat.
They renew or we sell quickly and make as much as we can squeeze out of it. Then we move on.
Thank you.
👍🫡
A bold attempt should be made to retain them at all cost, the world cup thrown in the middle of the negotiations may cost Arsenal a few more quids to settle all the contracts.
They are all three fully internationals, they are all future players for their respective countries with a bright future of forming the back bones of the teams.
Martinelli £200 quid a week
Saka £220 quid
Saliba £180 quid
A good pen with ink flowing should be found and get these contracts out of the way, Arsenal has other fishes to fry.