Arsenal will show they mean business when they start renewing the big contracts

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are part of the backbone of the current Arsenal team, and their form is one of the reasons they are at the top of the Premier League table right now.

The trio of youngsters have developed into some of the best in their positions in Europe despite their young ages and interestingly, all their current deals expire soon.

Arsenal has been in talks over new deals with all of them individually and maintains they want them to stay, but they are not making as much progress as fans will appreciate in contract talks.

This has opened the door for other clubs to make a move for them, and the Gunners risk losing any of them in the coming months.

However, this will show how serious they are about becoming the leading club in the Premier League, and fans will also be paying attention to how the futures of these stars unfold.

If Arsenal cannot get them all to sign new deals, it will show they are not ready to be one of the Premier League title winners in the next few seasons.

However, if Mikel Arteta’s men can get them on new deals, their rebuild will move more smoothly, and we can be sure that Arsenal will remain title challengers in the next few seasons.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal’s transfer window.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids