Arsenal will sign Gabriel but will be without him for 14 days

Arsenal will complete the signing of Brazilian defender, Gabriel this week, but he will be unavailable for the club’s first few games of the season, reckons The Times.
The Brazilian has been a top target for the Gunners this summer as Mikel Arteta looked to strengthen his side.
They have had to fight off competition from the likes of Napoli and Manchester United to land him.
Several reports, including The Times, indicate that the Gunners have won the race for his signature and he will sign a new five-year deal at the club this week.
When he completes his move to Arsenal, he will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation, this is because he will be joining from France, a country that the UK government considers to be high-risk.
Any person coming from there into the UK will have to self-isolate for two weeks and Gabriel will not be handed special treatment.
That means that he will only join Arsenal’s training for the new season a few days before their first match of the season.
He will also be unavailable for the club’s Community Shield against Liverpool this weekend.
Gabriel will become Arsenal’s second big signing of the summer after they landed Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer recently.
It is OK. He won’t be available for 14 days or more but first of all, Sign the thing and make it official…..
Isn’t it only 7 days for sporting professionals?
OT Wolves in talks with Arsenal to sign AMN for 20M. This is absolutely ridiculous. This is coming back to bite us.
Surely it has to be more than that?! 25-30 would be better… not saying I agree with it, but if it’s put towards Partey joining us then so be it…
Liverpool get 20 mil for Solanke this is awful business we just don’t get proper value for any player. I like AMN never wanted him to leave 🥴
I like him too, Kev. Guess we’ll have to wait and see what Wolves are offering. We need funds though and need to ship some out.. although I didn’t have Ainsley in mind. Guendouzi next? We could make quite a bit on a few… not so much on the others haha!!
Yes Sue Guendouzi, MKH, Kolasinac, Chambers, Mustafi, holding, Nelson ? Who I don’t rate.. Torreira and I won’t bother mentioning Ozil because a crane couldn’t shift him out of the Emirates!
It’s a different market as well, Solanke wouldnt go for near that with COVID. And Bournemouth are also just dumb buyers. but definitely agree, Liverpool are far better negotiators than us and we can never seem to get the max value out of our players. I’d say we were only able to do it with Iwobi and Ox recently.
He is worth more and can be useful to Arsenal.
Ba Elkhirsawy he definitely is and can play many positions.. there’s players in our team that should be moved out before AMN… But nope we’ll be stuck with the rubbish we can’t sell.
I know, awful business and the team has many other players to be sold. English(homegrown quota, won’t need to adapt or go back home), versatile, finished season on high form, young and his contract still has years on it plus always available.
I do not see how can be sold at that price to a direct competitor.
I hope they make a really good use of the money, otherwise they are joking.
Why oh why have Arsenal just tweeted about Mari and Soares joining on permanent deals??!! 🤪 I want to hear about Auba signing…. come on, it’s been long enough!!
Arsenal better sign n finish all d deals before 12 August
I hope There will be a buy back clause om AMN
Is Spain on that list? Get Partey to go on vacation right now if it is, haha.