Arsenal will sign Gabriel but will be without him for 14 days

Arsenal will complete the signing of Brazilian defender, Gabriel this week, but he will be unavailable for the club’s first few games of the season, reckons The Times.

The Brazilian has been a top target for the Gunners this summer as Mikel Arteta looked to strengthen his side.

They have had to fight off competition from the likes of Napoli and Manchester United to land him.

Several reports, including The Times, indicate that the Gunners have won the race for his signature and he will sign a new five-year deal at the club this week.

When he completes his move to Arsenal, he will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation, this is because he will be joining from France, a country that the UK government considers to be high-risk.

Any person coming from there into the UK will have to self-isolate for two weeks and Gabriel will not be handed special treatment.

That means that he will only join Arsenal’s training for the new season a few days before their first match of the season.

He will also be unavailable for the club’s Community Shield against Liverpool this weekend.

Gabriel will become Arsenal’s second big signing of the summer after they landed Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer recently.