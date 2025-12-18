Arsenal will soon find out how serious Aston Villa is about the title race

Arsenal is one of the teams that should be concerned by Aston Villa’s impressive form, particularly because of what the Villans achieved against them in their last head-to-head meeting. That result remains a clear reminder that Villa are capable of troubling the sides competing at the top of the Premier League.

Villa began the current campaign disappointingly after reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League last term. Their early struggles were so severe that there was widespread speculation surrounding the future of their manager. However, a strong recovery has changed the narrative entirely, with Villa now viewed as a side capable of mounting a serious challenge as the season develops.

Aston Villa emerge as genuine challengers

The turnaround in Villa’s fortunes has placed them firmly back in the conversation among the league’s leading teams. Arsenal, meanwhile, remain under pressure to maintain winning form as Manchester City continue to close in. With only a single point separating City from Villa in the league table, the margin for error is minimal.

Villa sit just three points off the top position, which makes it impossible to dismiss them as outsiders. While there is still debate over whether they are genuine contenders or merely enjoying a strong run, their consistency has ensured they must be taken seriously. The coming weeks will provide greater clarity on whether Villa can sustain this momentum or whether Arsenal will reassert their authority.

A decisive test at the Emirates

A major turning point will arrive on the 30th of this month when Villa travel to the Emirates for what could prove to be a defining match for both sides. Regardless of Arsenal’s position in the table at that stage, a home victory will be essential. The Gunners will be eager to respond after their defeat at Villa Park and demonstrate their credentials in front of their own supporters.

If Villa were to secure another win, it would place them in a stronger position than Arsenal in the title conversation. Conversely, an Arsenal victory would offer reassurance that they are prepared to handle the pressure and take a decisive step towards claiming the league title.