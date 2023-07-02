Arsenal will speed up interest in teenager amidst interest from Chelsea

Arsenal’s summer transfer activity is far from complete, as they edge closer to securing the additions of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to their squad in this ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have already reached agreements to sign both players and are now in the final stages of completing their transfers. However, the team is not stopping there in terms of bolstering their squad.

According to the latest update from Football Transfers, Arsenal remains keen on acquiring Southampton’s Romeo Lavia at the earliest opportunity. This move comes as the club is aware of interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in the talented 19-year-old and is determined not to miss out on securing his services.

To make room for Lavia’s potential arrival, Arsenal is open to the possibility of selling Thomas Partey. Clubs such as Juventus and various teams from the Middle East have expressed interest in the Ghanaian midfielder. Lavia is seen as the ideal replacement for Partey should the transfer take place.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is one of the finest players around and will not play in the Championship for Southampton next season.

If we do not move for him quickly, he will join one of the other two clubs who have shown interest in his signature and that could make us regret not moving for him at a faster pace.

However, we need to finish these other deals we have started before moving on to any other target on our wishlist.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…