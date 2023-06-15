Ársenal will start 22/23 season at home to Nottm Forest (Full fixture list)

I know that the 2022/23 season has only just finished, but the new fixtures for next season have already been released and everyone can start preparing their travel arrangements (until Sky and BTSport start changing them all around again!)

But in two months time, in the middle of August, Arsenal will play their opening game at home to Nottingham Forest, which is then followed by a trip across London to Crystal Palace, and then another derby game at home to Fulham.

So it’s a benign August to get the ball rolling (as it were), but then in September the games start in earnest with home games against Man United and our archrivals Tottenham, under yet another new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

October will see Man City at home and Chelsea away, then it is reasonably quiet until we go up to dreaded Anfield at Christmas time.

Here is the full Arsenal fixture list…..

