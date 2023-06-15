Ársenal will start 22/23 season at home to Nottm Forest (Full fixture list)

I know that the 2022/23 season has only just finished, but the new fixtures for next season have already been released and everyone can start preparing their travel arrangements (until Sky and BTSport start changing them all around again!)
But in two months time, in the middle of August, Arsenal will play their opening game at home to Nottingham Forest, which is then followed by a trip across London to Crystal Palace, and then another derby game at home to Fulham.
So it’s a benign August to get the ball rolling (as it were), but then in September the games start in earnest with home games against Man United and our archrivals Tottenham, under yet another new manager, Ange Postecoglou.
October will see Man City at home and Chelsea away, then it is reasonably quiet until we go up to dreaded Anfield at Christmas time.
Here is the full Arsenal fixture list…..
At last a home fixture to kick off the league.
So this time it is gonna be difficult to build up momentum during oct, nov and dec. While the end of the season run in does look decently easier compared to last time, as always we cant predict much. So while it is hoped that Arsenal do learn their lessons from last period and overall become a more consistent outfit, all I really want is an enjoyable season like this last. So again, while I know its not worth anything, if I may give my opinion, I think Arsenal would finish top 3 this season, would have a good run in the domestic cups (may win Mickey mouse cup), have a run till Q/Fs of the CL and play good football mostly. Regarding others I feel ManU are dangerous, Tottenham new manager may be good (I have seen Ozziegunner praising him here) and Chelsea have the perennial loser Poch. So maybe Us, City, ManU, Totts/Newcastle for Top4? Forgot about Liverpool but I really dont think they can dramatically improve their results and would mostly be in Europa places only unless they change something drastic….
COYG!
Don’t think anyone can kick up and complain about the draw. I think it’s an excellent draw. Manchester United at home,,Tottenham Hotspur at home,, and Manchester City at home. Bring it on. Shouldn’t be intimidated with that. Playing City and United early at home can’t come quick enough. Do we play the opening match against Nottingham Forest on the Friday night as usual????
Forest game is 12.30 Saturday 13th.
Saturday 12-30
City have the honours for kicking off the season on the Friday .
The first 3 Arsenal Arsenal’s opening matches are all winnacles sh the Gunner can win. And start their next season Epl matches playing on the front foot to start topping the table.
And if they at home beat Man Utd and at home again beat Tottenham H sandwich wit a win at away to Bournemouth. Which I believe and trust the improved Arsenal team will achieve unfailinglyl
it will be 18 points in 6 Arsenal’s openings matches of the Epl season. What a season start by Arsenal!
City will come in last min and beat Arsenal to the signing of Rice seen it happen so many times plus its a no brainer for Rice if they do he wants trophies so that’s guaranteed at City at Arsenal good chance will win nothing! Watch this space!
