Arsenal can still attract top players despite our League position

Any club can get any player if they play their cards right! (Opinion)

Sometimes it is not about where you finish in a season or how many trophies you have that can attract players, but it is down to many other factors.

As we have seen, the likes of Ceballos, Gabriel and Partey have joined the ranks in recent seasons where we have not exactly ended up in the best of positions in the league or in Europe.

And I always used to think if you are not champions of your league and you’re not in Europe and you don’t have many titles to your name, then you will struggle and you will have less chance of attracting the most sought after players. Yet the longer it goes on and the more players we manage to get I believe that it is all down to the team philosophy, the team spirit and the attraction of the club from players and managers that ultimately make the decision for arriving players.

So we don’t get top four and worst case we don’t get Europa league football or even Champions league football, yet how we managed to get Thomas Partey from a top club in Spain, who always competed in the Champions League, to come to a club in London who were not in the best of places at his arrival time, surely says a lot to the ways the club persuaded him to come.

We have heard that the likes of Ceballos was called personally by Arteta and persuaded to come so sometimes it can just be down to how the manager makes the club attractive to a player, rather than the previous or current successes of a club.

If we can attract the likes of Partey then I have no doubt that there’s always going to be options to bring in anyone and everyone that becomes available if given the funds to do so! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman