Arsenal will struggle to attract big players if they lose Aubameyang in the summer

The next transfer window will be another testing and an important one for Arsenal as a club.

The Gunners have already set the tone for what should be an inactive summer by asking their players to take a pay cut.

At the moment, it seems that the only important business that we would do when the transfer window reopens is to determine the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The team captain isn’t agreeing to a new contract, and the club wants to explore all that they can to keep him.

I think they are doing the right thing because it would be a disaster to lose the former Borussia Dortmund man.

With our current status, we will struggle to attract top talents to the Emirates. If we lose Aubameyang in the summer, it will become even harder to get top players to join us.

Every footballer wants to join a team that is making progress and that has ambitions, selling your best player is one way to tell players that you want to sign that you have no ambition.

This has been a problem with Arsenal for years and I believe that we have to start addressing it now by giving Aubameyang whatever he wants and make him stay.

If that means we lose him at the end of next season then so be it, there has to come a time when the club makes a stand and sends a message to its current crop of players and any that sign in the future.

