Arsenal will struggle to sign impressive London midfielder in January

Arsenal, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, is one of the clubs reportedly keen on securing Wharton’s services. Arteta’s team already boasts some of the finest players in the Premier League, but the manager is determined to strengthen his squad further, should the opportunity arise. Wharton’s mature displays have shown that he can compete with the top players in the league, and Arsenal wants to move quickly to sign him before other suitors get involved.

However, Arsenal faces stiff competition for the young midfielder from Manchester City, and both clubs are likely to explore a deal in January to avoid the long queue of teams hoping to sign him in the summer. Despite the interest, a source has told Football Insider that Crystal Palace is unwilling to part with Wharton during the January transfer window. With the team struggling in the league, Palace sees Wharton as a key player in their bid to retain their Premier League status, and they are unlikely to let him go in the midseason window.

Wharton’s value to Crystal Palace is clear, and unless something significant changes, it seems unlikely that he will be sold in the upcoming transfer window. Given his importance to the team’s survival in the top flight, Palace will likely hold on to him for the remainder of the season.