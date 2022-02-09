Arsenal will struggle to sign striker target without Champions League football

Arsenal is battling to finish this season inside the top four and a new striker could help them make that leap.

The Gunners could have landed one in the last transfer window, but they didn’t and they have since lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the summer, the club will look to bring at least one striker through the door and Alexander Isak is one of their targets.

The Real Sociedad man has been on the radar of top European clubs and could be the striker that moves to the Emirates after Arsenal missed on Dusan Vlahovic.

However, The Daily Mail claims the Gunners could lose out on his signature because of their absence from the Champions League.

They want to end this season inside the top four, but their lack of squad depth could make them miss out on a spot there.

In the summer, new attackers will arrive, but the report says they might struggle to convince Isak that he can achieve his goals with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best talents in Europe want to play in the Champions League and we need to get back in that competition to sign the players we want.

In the summer, we might need to sign many strikers, but the absence of UCL matches could force us to settle for mediocre players.

We can still convince Isak to join if we finish in the Europa League places and sign promising players that can help us make the next step.