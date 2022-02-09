Arsenal will struggle to sign striker target without Champions League football

Arsenal is battling to finish this season inside the top four and a new striker could help them make that leap.
The Gunners could have landed one in the last transfer window, but they didn’t and they have since lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
In the summer, the club will look to bring at least one striker through the door and Alexander Isak is one of their targets.
The Real Sociedad man has been on the radar of top European clubs and could be the striker that moves to the Emirates after Arsenal missed on Dusan Vlahovic.
However, The Daily Mail claims the Gunners could lose out on his signature because of their absence from the Champions League.
They want to end this season inside the top four, but their lack of squad depth could make them miss out on a spot there.
In the summer, new attackers will arrive, but the report says they might struggle to convince Isak that he can achieve his goals with them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The best talents in Europe want to play in the Champions League and we need to get back in that competition to sign the players we want.
In the summer, we might need to sign many strikers, but the absence of UCL matches could force us to settle for mediocre players.
We can still convince Isak to join if we finish in the Europa League places and sign promising players that can help us make the next step.
Even if we did manage top 4 are the top players around the world going to want to even come here .
We have a manager who as proven to be nothing short of a big sam clone even with all the backing he’s been given ,top players and especially top forwards will look at our style of play and will give us a wide birth .
Unfortunately we do not have that same pull we did previous unless the club pull out all the stops for a proven top manager .
Which at this juncture in time I can not see that happening as the board seem to be happy just to keep prodding along .
Is Isak that good. With only 4 goals to his credit this term. I am not convinced he will be an upgrade. He missed a seater for his country during the warm up for the last Euros. This might not be enough to judge him but I am skeptical
Is he playing champion league football with his current club. I would rather trust Balogun instead of wasting money on him. He is where he is because he was trusted and nurtured by sociedad. We should go for far better striker than him.
Overated way overpriced !
Rather sign Toney for 40mil
Him , Martenili , Balogun done !
Were never getting DCL forget it ! No way he comes , the rest linked with could be another Pepe ..
Will they deliver in epl if not in there own leagues ..
Toney £40 mill – £50
Neves or Phillips £50
Spence £25
Done !