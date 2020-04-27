Arsenal will struggle to sign Wilfred Ndidi following latest comments

Wilfred Ndidi has dealt Arsenal a transfer blow in their bid to sign the Nigerian midfielder after he told ESPN that he was happy at Leicester City.

Ndidi has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and became the perfect replacement for N’Golo Kante when he joined the Foxes.

He has been attracting the attention of Arsenal, and some other top European sides for some time now.

Mikel Arteta has been less than impressed with the performances of Lucas Torreira and the Spaniard has made Ndidi a top target to add to his midfield at the reopening of the transfer window.

However, the Nigerian doesn’t intend on leaving the King Power Stadium after signing a new six years deal two years ago.

He tells ESPN that he is enjoying his football under Brendan Rodgers and he keeps improving as he learns new things under the former Liverpool manager.

The Nigeria star told ESPN: “We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.”

Arsenal will now be forced to focus on other targets, but an unlikely return to the Champions League could help them change the midfielder’s mind.