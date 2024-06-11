Arsenal will surely regret letting our top talented starlet leave the club to go to Germany

Reports have begun to circulate around saying that Arsenal’s talented academy player Chido Obi-Martin looks set to leave the club in this transfer window with Bayern Munich apparently interested in the talented young 16-year-old, with reports coming out from ‘academyscoop’ saying the German giants were looking to beat rivals Dortmund to the young strikers signature and are apparently in “advanced talks” with the Arsenal academy project.
It’s being said that Obi-Martin was rejected a new scholarship offer from Arsenal this week and is looking for more playing time in first team football and looks set to be leaving North London this summer. Obi-Martin may be young but he’s had a great season at academy level and has showed real promise when playing against some big sides and really caught the eye of Arsenal supporters when he scored a huge 10 goals against Liverpool at 15-years-old and scoring a massive 32 goals in 18 games for the club.
He may be young but Arteta and Arsenal don’t look likely to give the young talent game time just yet and it looks like the young lad wants to test himself at the highest level and looks likely to leave Arsenal this summer, will we regret this? I think so. After watching quite a bit of Obi-Martin at academy level last season, you can see a spark in him, a spark that you only get to see in a few young players ever, he has so much potential and letting him go would be a huge loss.
Obviously if the player wants more game time at a higher level, that we just can’t provide him with, then its understandable why he would be looking for other opportunities and when a club like Bayern Munich comes in for you, it’s rather hard to say no, but Arsenal should be doing everything in their power to keep and lock this kid down.
He does seem like the type of player who would thrive at Bayern Munich and under new manager Vicent Kompany, he could get minutes quickly as Kompany is the type to trust in the youth. It’s all up in the air at the moment but it does look like the rumours are growing and he does look likely to leave this summer.
What’s your thought Gooners?
Daisy Mae
It’s absolutely gut-wrenching to see the club potentially losing a talent like Chido Obi-Martin. This kid has shown incredible promise, banging in 32 goals in 18 games at the academy level and single-handedly dismantling Liverpool’s youth team with a 10-goal haul. It’s clear he has that special spark, the kind that you only see in future stars.
Yet, here we are, seemingly ready to let him slip through our fingers to Bayern Munich. I get that he wants first-team football, but isn’t it the club’s responsibility to nurture and integrate such exceptional talent? If Bayern and Dortmund see something special in him, why can’t we? Why aren’t we doing everything possible to keep him and develop him here in North London?
Losing Obi-Martin feels like a massive oversight, especially when we’ve seen the potential he has. Yes, it’s tough to compete with the allure of immediate game time at a club like Bayern, but we should be making it clear that his future is brightest with Arsenal. Letting him go could be a decision we deeply regret, especially when he starts shining on the big stage elsewhere.
It’s frustrating to see us potentially let go of a player who could be a future star for our first team. We need to trust in our youth, and Obi-Martin is exactly the kind of talent that should be part of our long-term plans. Come on, Arsenal, do everything you can to keep him!
This is just sad, our academy system is broken.
No one gets promoted, no one gets sold for profit, everyone leaves for free, all while the club has PSR issues…
I don’t think the first team opportunities at Bayern are any better than at Arsenal. He’ll be loaned out if that’s what he needs by either. Unfortunately, he, and anyone his age, is a free agent to choose whatever club impresses most with their offer.
Is he not playing for u16 ? Not even under 18 or 21 . Though,I doubts the authenticity of the report but if it’s the truth then he’s asking too much. How can an under 16 player be demanding for game time with the senior team.hes asking too much.
He’s played at U16, U18 & U21 and has been offered a deal to sign as a scholar until November when he can sign as a professional at 18. Nothing has been decided yet, but it seems true that Bayern Munich and Dortmund are looking to snatch him away. Can you blame them?
So just keep your fingers crossed.
Signs as a pro at 17, not 18.
Academy promotions and even giving them opportunities in the first team has been void under Arteta.
Souza and Patino never really got a chance, Walters was on the bench 20 games but not a single appearance.
We have to do better, Elneny and Cedric were never used, those spots could have been filled with Academy players. You could say the same for Nelson and Vieira who barely had game time.
At some point we have to get better use of our academy resources.
I get it’s far easier being a checkbook manager and buying players, but at some point it is unsustainable and you have to evolve and actually COACH.
This team was the youngest in the epl 3 seasons ago, second youngest behind Southampton 2 seasons ago, and third youngest last season. Bare that context in mind the next time you make such analysis. Obviously, RECENTLY, more care have been given to give the team the right blend of youth and experience which is why there has been a decrease in young players coming through in the last 2 seasons especially when you want to compete with City115 for the epl an CL. Three years ago Arteta was willing to let the old experience players like William, Mari, Sedric(at the beginning he thought experience was the way out since he was relatively a novice as a first team coach), Mustafi, Ozil, Auba, Laca etc. go. This is the time to mix it up, just look at Chelsea. Let’s try not to get bias or too emotional with our analysis. Cheers!
All lies by German media, that English media is copying.
Obi is Arsenal through and through and loves Arsenal. He already has a scholarship until he is 17 with Arsenal and will be offered a professional contract when he is 17. He has said he intends on signing his first professional contract with the Arsenal club that he loves.
Please don’t print lies.
I would think he is going to sign a professional contract and then be sent out on loan for game time (possibly to a Championship side?). I don’t see him moving to Dortmund/Bayern in search of game time, as people have mentioned above, he is only 16 and not much of a better chance for first team footy at other big clubs. Hopefully he bides his time and becomes a future star for the Gunners.
Total bull**** as I don’t believe the club would let this real, very real, young talent leave us without offering him the earth to stay!
It may be BS, but football clubs are restricted to what can be offered to under 17-year-olds. The scholarship deal is as good as it gets until pro-forms can be signed later this year. Who knows what off-the-record promises have been made? It’s not as if Chido has no representation.
False report! Since he is under 16 years old, under the English laws he is not allowed to sign a professional contract. But can do so in Germany. Bayern and Dortmund are trying to take advantage of this to lure him away since a professional contract with them offers far more money than the scholarship Arsenal has offered him which he is yet to accept.