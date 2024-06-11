Arsenal will surely regret letting our top talented starlet leave the club to go to Germany

Reports have begun to circulate around saying that Arsenal’s talented academy player Chido Obi-Martin looks set to leave the club in this transfer window with Bayern Munich apparently interested in the talented young 16-year-old, with reports coming out from ‘academyscoop’ saying the German giants were looking to beat rivals Dortmund to the young strikers signature and are apparently in “advanced talks” with the Arsenal academy project.

It’s being said that Obi-Martin was rejected a new scholarship offer from Arsenal this week and is looking for more playing time in first team football and looks set to be leaving North London this summer. Obi-Martin may be young but he’s had a great season at academy level and has showed real promise when playing against some big sides and really caught the eye of Arsenal supporters when he scored a huge 10 goals against Liverpool at 15-years-old and scoring a massive 32 goals in 18 games for the club.

He may be young but Arteta and Arsenal don’t look likely to give the young talent game time just yet and it looks like the young lad wants to test himself at the highest level and looks likely to leave Arsenal this summer, will we regret this? I think so. After watching quite a bit of Obi-Martin at academy level last season, you can see a spark in him, a spark that you only get to see in a few young players ever, he has so much potential and letting him go would be a huge loss.

Obviously if the player wants more game time at a higher level, that we just can’t provide him with, then its understandable why he would be looking for other opportunities and when a club like Bayern Munich comes in for you, it’s rather hard to say no, but Arsenal should be doing everything in their power to keep and lock this kid down.

He does seem like the type of player who would thrive at Bayern Munich and under new manager Vicent Kompany, he could get minutes quickly as Kompany is the type to trust in the youth. It’s all up in the air at the moment but it does look like the rumours are growing and he does look likely to leave this summer.

What’s your thought Gooners?

Daisy Mae

