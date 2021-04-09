Arsenal will take a financial hit to help Torreira return to South America

Arsenal is sympathetic towards Lucas Torreira and they are prepared to allow him to leave in the summer.

The midfielder has struggled in Europe over the last few seasons and has found playing chances at Arsenal and Atletico Madrid scarce.

He is spending this season on loan at the Spanish side, but they have no plans to sign him permanently.

The Gunners also have no long-term plans for him and he looks set to leave the Emirates.

He has just lost his mum to covid-19 and wants to play closer to home now.

The former Sampdoria man has been a lifelong fan of Argentinean giants, Boca Juniors and hopes to join them.

He also has interest from Brazilian and other European teams.

ESPN claims that Arsenal is aware of his desire to leave them soon and will allow him to leave in a cut-price deal when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal signed him for £26m in 2018 from Sampdoria and the report says the Gunners want £15million for his signature.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the spending power of several teams and it remains unclear if teams from South America can invest that much in his signature.