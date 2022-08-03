Arsenal will take the knee less often this season after players agreement

The Premier League has been showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking the knee before matches for a long time.

However, recent events prompted some players to opt out of the gesture individually and it seems very soon there would be no mention of taking the knee again.

The Premier League captains recently met to discuss several issues, and one of them was the gesture.

They finally agreed to reduce the number of times they take it, which means most matches will not see them take the knee.

A report on The Daily Mail claims they agree to take the knee only during the periods of the season which the campaign No Room For Racism is active, the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals, Boxing Day and the first and final match week of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This gesture was never originally a part of the football matches, and it was never expected to stay on forever.

Reducing the number of times players take the knee was always going to happen and now seems as good a time as any.

Regardless of this, Arsenal will continue working hard to start matches strongly, which will help them to rattle their opponents.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids