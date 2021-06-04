Arsenal will trigger Guendouzi’s extra year to get a good transfer fee from his sale

Arsenal is threatening to trigger an extension on Matteo Guendouzi’s contract in order to earn a decent transfer fee for his signature from Olympique Marseille.

The French midfielder has been on the radar of the French side after he starred on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Guendouzi appears not to have an Arsenal future after he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder has been on the bad side of Arteta on more than occasion and it appears that the manager is now fed up with him.

Guendouzi has hardly played for the Gunners since July last year and he looks set to remain outside of Arteta’s plans.

One way to sort out the problem between him and his manager is to sell him and Marseille wants to sign him.

The French side is hoping to take advantage of the fact that he is unwanted at Arsenal to sign him for just £8.6m.

Arsenal wants more and they know that his deal expires in 2022.

But they have the option of extending it for another season and Le10 Sport is claiming that they are threatening to do that if Marseille doesn’t increase their offer.