Arsenal will turn to Premier League midfielder if Real Madrid make expected hijack

Real Madrid remain a significant threat to Arsenal in the race to add Martin Zubimendi to the Gunners’ squad this summer. The Spanish midfielder is widely regarded as one of the finest in Europe, which explains the strong interest he has attracted from top clubs across the continent.

Zubimendi is currently at Real Sociedad and turned down a lucrative offer from Liverpool last summer. Arsenal have been working on securing his signature since January, and the player is reportedly open to the move. However, a transfer is not yet certain, as other elite sides are also pursuing him.

Real Madrid have been among his key suitors over the past several months, and the appointment of Xabi Alonso is believed to provide them with a considerable advantage in convincing the midfielder to stay in Spain. The Madrid club are keen to strengthen their squad, and Zubimendi fits the profile they are seeking.

Madrid’s Influence Complicates Arsenal’s Plans

Reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid could still hijack Arsenal’s move for the midfielder. As reported by Football London, the Gunners will turn to Youri Tielemans if that happens. The Aston Villa player has long been linked with a move to the Emirates, and this summer may finally present the opportunity for that transfer to take place.

Tielemans has a wealth of Premier League experience and is viewed as someone who could make an immediate impact at Arsenal. His technical ability and familiarity with the demands of English football make him an appealing alternative should the club fail to secure Zubimendi.

Arsenal Monitoring Midfield Alternatives

While Zubimendi remains the preferred target, Arsenal are clearly making preparations in case their pursuit is unsuccessful. Tielemans offers a proven option within the league and represents a player who could integrate quickly into Mikel Arteta’s system. With Real Madrid still in contention, Arsenal may be forced to make a swift decision as the transfer window progresses.

