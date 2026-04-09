Arsenal will use some things from the Sporting game for the rest of their matches

Arsenal secured a victory against Sporting Club on Tuesday night in the Champions League, although it was far from a straightforward encounter for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta guided his side through one of their most challenging matches in the competition this season, keeping their hopes alive as they continue their push towards the semi-final. The result underscored their resilience, even when they were not performing at their very best.

Learning from a Difficult Fixture

Arsenal remain firmly in contention in Europe and are also competing for the Premier League title as the season approaches its decisive stages. However, they will need to maintain a near-perfect run in their remaining fixtures to achieve both objectives.

The Gunners will be confident of finishing the job when they host Sporting in London for the return leg, yet there are clear lessons to be taken from their performance in Lisbon. Matches of this intensity often expose both strengths and areas requiring improvement, providing valuable insight for the remainder of the campaign.

Arteta Focused on Improvement

As the team returns to London to prepare for their next fixture, Arteta has acknowledged the importance of building on the positives from the match while addressing the shortcomings, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“In a lot of things, yes and especially in the things that depend on us and it’s nothing to do with quality or execution. Those are the things that have brought us here. The rest we have it, it will be moments, it is better or not that efficient but those ones if we maintain them, we have a great chance.”

There were both encouraging and disappointing aspects of the performance, and the most successful teams are those that can analyse both effectively. Arsenal will aim to refine what did not work while reinforcing the elements that contributed to their victory, ensuring they remain competitive across all competitions as the season progresses.