Arsenal will use the David Raya template to sign another Spanish star

Following the success of David Raya at the Emirates last season, Arsenal is preparing to add at least one more Spanish star to their squad.

The Gunners signed Raya on loan from Brentford, and he became one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He nearly helped the Gunners win the league title and was similarly in fine form in the Champions League.

Raya was a member of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 and could become club teammates with one of his international mates.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for several Spanish players, and one of them is Fabián Ruiz, who was in fantastic form for Spain.

The PSG midfielder has caught the attention of the Gunners, and they now wish to have him in their squad.

A report on Express Sport claims Arsenal could use the same approach as they did with Raya by signing Ruiz on an initial loan deal this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ruiz was one of the best players at Euro 2024 and we will benefit from having him in our squad.

However, PSG might not be open to his departure unless we offer a good fee to sign him permanently.

