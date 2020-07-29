Arsenal will win the FA Cup, here are the reasons

After a season that frustrated so much, Arsenal has the opportunity to win a trophy after we reached the final of the FA Cup.

I am confident of the FA Cup returning to the Emirates for a record 14 th time, here are some reasons why.

The FA Cup loves us

Arsenal is the record winners of the FA Cup, having landed the trophy on 13 occasions already. We have appeared in the final a record 21 times and have won more than half of those times.

I think that this is a trophy that is tailormade for us and that is why we have beaten top teams along the way, including Man City, to get to the final.

Aubameyang needs a trophy if he is leaving the Emirates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goals that got us into the final, and as he continues to consider his future at the Emirates, I expect him to play an important role in this final.

He scored twice against Manchester City and if he truly is on the verge of leaving the Emirates, then I reckon that he will want to leave with a bang by scoring the goals to win us this trophy.

Emiliano Martinez will want to prove a point

Martinez has been a very reliable hand in goal since he had to replace the injured Bernd Leno.

The Argentinian knows that when Leno returns, he will be sidelined again and I expect him to work hard to keep a clean sheet in this game.

If we can beat Manchester City and Liverpool, then we can definitely beat Chelsea

We have struggled for much of this season, but when it has mattered, this team has got the result.

Two of the best results we have enjoyed since the restart was beating league champions, Liverpool and FA Cup holders, Manchester City.

If we can come up with a game plan that will earn victory over the two best teams in England, I don’t have any doubt that Mikel Arteta can do a similar job on Chelsea.

Our team has let us down when we have expected them to do a good job this season, but we need to be positive about this FA Cup final because I am confident that boys will win it.