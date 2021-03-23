Arsenal will work on these three positions in the summer

Arsenal has had a poorer season than they expected when this campaign started.

The Gunners won the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year and they invested heavily in their playing squad.

They had expected to make a return to the top four at the end of this season, but it has been an inconsistent campaign for them.

They would have the chance to change things at the Emirates when the transfer window reopens in the summer and The Telegraph reports that they have three positions that they will work on.

The first position is that of the number 10, which is currently being occupied by Real Madrid loanee, Martin Odegaard.

The report says the ideal thing would be for the Gunners to keep him beyond this campaign.

However, that may be difficult because Madrid has watched him improve and could want him back.

Arsenal would also be open to another loan spell for the Norwegian.

Secondly, the Gunners will look to sign another striker and this could see Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave the club.

Both players have expiring deals and Arsenal wouldn’t want them to leave for free.

Finally, the report says if the Gunners sell Hector Bellerin, they will invest in another right-back.