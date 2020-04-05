Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham for Willian.

Latest transfer gossip involving Willian and Arsenal suggests there could be a significant move made by the Gunners to beat Tottenham to the Chelsea winger.

The Brazil international looks set to be in demand in the coming months as he heads towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, making him a free agent this summer, though we still don’t know precisely how the transfer window schedule might be affected by the coronavirus crisis.

It seems clear, however, that Willian is a top target for Arsenal and Team Talk claim we’re prepared to offer him a two-year deal to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if this move will be successful, however, as the report suggests Tottenham are the favourites for the 31-year-old, who may favour a link up with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Let’s see how this one develops, but I personally wouldn’t lose too much sleep if we miss out on Willian. He’s a quality player on his day, but at this age and stage in his career we surely wouldn’t be seeing the best of him for very long.