Arsenal willing to sell star Hale End youngster to rivals Chelsea

Arsenal open to letting star leave In shock revelation

According to The Times, Arsenal are willing to let Emile Smith Rowe depart the Emirates Stadium, before the transfer window shuts down.

The midfielder is yet to register a single minute on the pitch this season and looks to have fallen further down the pecking order.

After the arrival of Kai Havertz, it is crystal clear who Mikel Arteta sees as a better fit in the number eight position.

🚨 Arsenal are willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe after an approach from Chelsea. Smith Rowe, frustrated by his lack of game time, has been offered to other unnamed Premier League clubs, however, Arsenal have not put a valuation on the player. [@CharDuncker, Times] #afc pic.twitter.com/x9a6r651fB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 29, 2023

The young Englishman had a season to forget last year, as the 23-year-old failed to start even a single Premier League game.

With the Euros next summer, the Hale End graduate would certainly want to spend more time on the pitch rather than on the bench and that might only be possible outside the territory of North London.

Arsenal’s city rivals Chelsea are thought to be keen on landing the midfielder, as they look to further bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window.

It is still unclear how concrete the interest is in for Smith Rowe from the Blues, but they are certainly monitoring his situation, alongside Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

It will come as a shock to everyone if the Arsenal man indeed ends up making a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Not too long ago, numerous individuals had hailed him as a future Arsenal legend, and his departure from the club this summer would undoubtedly evoke a sense of sadness among many.

But this is football, and everybody knows it’s full of emotions. In the end, that’s what we all signed up for.

Writer – Yash Bisht

