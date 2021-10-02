Arsenal willing to pay €25m for frustrated Manchester United star

Arsenal is willing to take advantage of Donny van de Beek’s frustrations at Manchester United to sign him.

They have been on the trail of the Dutch midfielder since he was on the books of Ajax and have continued to follow him.

He is struggling to play for United at the moment and caused a small scene by throwing his chewing gum on the bench after being snubbed in United’s 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

Todofichajes says he has become too frustrated at Old Trafford and now wants to leave in the next transfer window.

This plays right into Arsenal’s hands and the Gunners are willing to take the next step and table an offer for him.

The report says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised him more minutes at the club this season if he stayed, but he has barely played 50 minutes of football so far.

This, coupled with his attitude in midweek, has made it easy for him to force a move away from the club.

Arsenal is looking to take advantage and the Gunners are reportedly willing to offer €25M for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s summer signings have looked impressive and that will give the club’s hierarchy the confidence to trust him with even more signings and Van De Beek could make the trip from Manchester to London in the new year.