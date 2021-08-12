Arsenal willing to pay massive salary to lure Serie A winner to the Emirates

Arsenal is serious about adding Lautaro Martinez to their squad this summer and the Gunners will throw money at him if that is what it will take to get their man.
They are battling with Tottenham to bring the Argentinian striker to the Premier League.
He won the Serie A with Inter Milan last season, but the Milan club is selling off some of its best players to balance their books.
They have agreed to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Arsenal wants to bring Martinez to London as well.
Eurosport says the Gunners have held preliminary talks with his representatives and they have indicated that they are willing to pay him £275,000-a-week to join them.
Arsenal has several attackers on their books at the moment, but the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are struggling for form.
Martinez would bring a breath of fresh air into the squad and perhaps prompt the other strikers to start firing again.
Tottenham might struggle to match Arsenal’s wage offer considering that their highest earner is Harry Kane and he earns far less than that at the moment.
Arsenal is also open to offers for Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. If they fail to leave before he joins, they would fall further down the pecking order at the club.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I hope this isn’t true.
While I understand he’s young and would improve, he’s just a glorified Lacazette FFS!!!
“Tottenham might struggle to match Arsenal’s wage offer considering that their highest earner is Harry Kane and he earns far less than that at the moment”
That folks is the reason why we struggle to offload players when we don’t need them. Who makes and gives out these contract offers? It’s sheer incompetence dishing out that sort of salary to a player just coming to England for the first time, someone who’s yet to set the world ablaze.
Say we pay him 275k.
The he improves and we are trying to tie him down, it means his next contract offer will have to be 300k upwards. FFS!! Don’t they learn at Arsenal? How is it that these guys are allowed to run the club this far?
I was just thinking the same thing. Realistically it would be closer to the 350,000 we use to pay Ozil. Anything under 200,000 is fair but I don’t really rate him highly myself. Isak next season please.
Personally I would prefer Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorintino as more appropriate to Arsenal. Tall imposing Serbian international CF.
We need a tall cf to take advantage of the massive amount of crosses we put in the box. I feel either Vlasovic or Abraham would be better signings for us than Laurato. I wouldn’t be against signing Abraham and Laurato instead of an Acm because we could revert to the 4 4 1 1 with Pepe and Saka backing them up on the wings.