Arsenal willing to pay serious money for target but could still fail to convince him

Arsenal is serious about adding Dusan Vlahovic to their team as he continues to score relentlessly at Fiorentina.

The Serbian is now one of the finest strikers in the world, and Arsenal needs attacking reinforcements.

Although several top clubs want to sign him, that isn’t discouraging to the Gunners.

Calciomercato reports Arsenal is prepared to offer over 85m euros to sign him in the winter.

However, the striker hasn’t given the Gunners a positive response, and the report claims he might say no and remain in Florence until the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic would solve our goal-scoring problems if he moves to the Emirates, and he could fire us into the top four if the transfer happens in January.

But it seems he needs more time to be convinced before he can leave his present club.

We need attackers, but the current options can still fire us back inside the top four, especially if our defence and midfield keep working as good as they are doing right now.

If we finish inside the Champions League places, convincing Vlahovic and other attacking targets would be super easy.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 16 competitive matches this season.