Arsenal win 3 points away to Leicester City, in hard-fought Women’s Super League clash

Arsenal Women secured their first Women’s Super League victory of the 2024/25 season with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The match, played on September 29, 2024, saw the Gunners overcome a resilient Leicester side thanks to a second-half strike from Frida Maanum.

The opening 45 minutes saw a lack of clear-cut chances for both sides. Arsenal dominated possession and tried to create opportunities through a series of short corners taken by Katie McCabe and Beth Mead, but struggled to break down a well-organized Leicester defense.

Leicester’s Jutta Rantala had the best chance of the half, forcing a spectacular save from Arsenal’s debutant goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

Arsenal came out with renewed energy after the break, increasing the pressure on the Foxes. Their efforts paid off in the 59th minute when an error by Leicester’s defense allowed Alessia Russo to intercept the ball. Russo then set up Frida Maanum, who calmly slotted home from close range to give Arsenal the lead. The goal was Maanum’s fourth in five consecutive appearances, as she continues her run of great form.

As the match entered its final stages, Leicester pushed for an equalizer, but were repeatedly thwarted by Van Domselaar. The Dutch goalkeeper made two crucial one-on-one saves to preserve Arsenal’s lead, and was rightfully awarded Player of the Match as voted by fans.

Arsenal introduced several substitutes to help see out the game, with young talents Rosa Kafaji and Katie Reid both getting some playing time.

The victory puts Arsenal in fourth place in the WSL table, level on points and goal difference with Manchester City. While not a dominant performance, the win provides a solid foundation for the Gunners as they look to build momentum in their WSL campaign.

After a hectic schedule, with 4 matches played within 2 weeks for Arsenal, across the UWCL and WSL, our Gunners now have a 1 week to recover and train before they welcome Everton to Emirates Stadium in the WSL.

What are your thoughts on the match Gooners?

