Arsenal win against Olympiacos shows that Arsenal is mastering the art of defending

The biggest transformation under Mikel Arteta has been the defence.

Arsenal ground out their third consecutive clean sheet for the first time since April. Even more impressively, they are the first team to get a clean sheet in that stadium all season despite Tottenham and Bayern Munich visiting the Greeks in the Champions League.

This run of form is made more impressive because Arsenal was one of the teams that faced the most shots in England under Unai Emery and they struggled to keep two clean sheets in a row under the Spaniard.

Mikel Arteta has completely transformed the defence and I reckon that he has taught the whole team how to defend as one unit, in better words, from the front.

In his post-match interview, he shared some insights into how he expected his team to defend.

He asked his players to enjoy defending and praised his wingers for closing the gaps and coming back to help the defence out.

Arteta’s team is still very much a work in progress, however, I believe that the Spaniard has got Arsenal on the right track and I expect the players to only get better at defending.

With the likes of Shkodran Mustafi performing in the best form of his Arsenal career, Arteta might also save us some money next summer.

If he succeeds in getting a top-level of performance from each player then we would have less need to splash the cash when the transfer window opens again.

On top of all that William Saliba will join up with the club in summer and we have not yet seen even Cedric Soares or Pablo Mari in action.

An article by Ime