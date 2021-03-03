Arsenal win at Leicester in style

Premier League: Arsenal Signs Deserved Victory Against Leicester

It was a bad week for Leicester who, after their elimination in the Europa League, lost to Arsenal, losing John Barnes and Jonathan Evans to injury. The Gunners overthrew their opponent thanks to David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pépé. Arsenal is now back in the Top 10, and created a sensation by winning (3-1) on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Difficult Start

Like last weekend when they defeated Manchester City (0-1) on a goal conceded in the 2nd minute, Arsenal got into difficulty by being led very quickly to Leicester on Sunday: the Gunners’ defence left Youri Tielemans advance towards the surface and the Belgian hit the target unopposed on a powerful cross strike. However, the rest of the match was very different. Unable to pick up the score against the leader, Arsenal logically succeeded this time against the Foxes after a long period of domination. On a free kick, David Luiz got rid of the marking and placed a winning header from the penalty spot. Just before the break, an elbow from Wilfred Ndidi on a shot from Nicolas Pépé gave Alexandre Lacazette a penalty, which turned him into strength, the French international’s 9th goal this season in the Premier League.

Evacuated on A Litter, Harvey Barnes (Leicester) Is Replaced by Cengiz Under

Shortly after the exit of their midfielder Harvey Barnes, evacuated on a litter (51st minute), the Foxes let Nicolas Pépé slip away on the right side and score closely after a relay from Martin Odegaard and a cross from Willian, the 5th goal of the former Lille in the Championship. Arsenal temporarily gains two places, in 9th place. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Harvey Barnes will be out for at least six weeks after injuring his knee. Barnes took the brunt in the second half of his side's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. His knee bent and he collapsed on the grass. He had to be evacuated on a stretcher. After the game, Rodgers said Barnes would need surgery to correct the problem. He also confirmed that the injury would likely prevent the 23 year old from going out for at least six weeks. That means Barnes will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland later this month.

Man of The Match: David Luiz

The Brazilian player delivered a superb performance last Sunday. Very solid as a defender, he even scored a goal with a superb header from a free kick shot by Willian in the 39th minute. He is the one who will allow Arsenal to come back and recover for the rest of the game. He will instil some confidence in the Gunners’ defence.

A Decisive Nicolas Pépé

On the pitch, Leicester had nothing of the side in place as they were at the start of the season. Not very dangerous, the men of Brendan Rodgers undoubtedly suffered from the absence of their strong elements like Wesley Fofana, James Maddison, or Denis Praet. And the injury outings of Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans weren’t helping. On the other hand, however, everything was going for the best, like Nicolas Pépé showing that he had found his legs again. The Ivorian even scored his team’s third goal after a good move with Willian. Disarmed, Leicester could never turn the game around. As a symbol and sign that the Foxes were not doing well, Jamie Vardy will have endured the encounter without shooting once on goal. In the standings, Lacazette’s team-mates move up to ninth place in the Premier League while Leicester remain third with four points ahead of West Ham pending the Chelsea game.