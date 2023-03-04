Arsenal win five-goal thriller to burst the Cherries bubble late on

Arsenal have clinched the 3-2 win deep into injury time against Bournemouth, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
It couldn’t have been a worse start for the Gunners, with Phillip Billing scoring within 10 seconds of the kick-off. The second quickest goal in Premier League history came three touches from kick-off, with the ball played wide before being played into the heart of the Arsenal goal, with our defenders failing to clear before if fell to Billing to place home.
The game quickly became one-way traffic, with our side having to overcome a Burnley-style low block, but we were unable to find the space in the box to make our possession pay in the opening half.
Leandro Trossard was an early casualty, with Emile Smith Rowe coming on to replace him which gave our fans mixed emotions, but the latter’s display wasn’t the dream return we had hoped for, and he was later replaced by Reiss Nelson.
After the break, the game came to life when we conceded our second of the game thanks to a Senesi header, but we hit back almost immediately through Thomas Partey, and another five minutes later and we were on level terms, with 20 minutes remaining on the clock to chase all three points.
We continued to pile on the pressure in the final third, challenging the focus of the Cherries’ backline, and despite getting deep into their half to whip balls into the box, we just couldn’t find that final touch to get ourselves ahead.
After an agonising last few minutes where we came so close, but couldn’t find that goal, Reiss Nelson came up with our winner deep into injury time to seal all three points and a huge victory in regards to our title hopes.
Patrick
Im in shock. Thought it was over. THANK YOU NELSON!!!!
The best come back win in over a decade
Our defense was awful, luckily Nelson was excellent today. Give that boy a new contract soon! He’s the best competitor for Martinelli for the LW role
Saliva was good
Gain average and at fault for the first
Tomi and zinchenko poor defensively
Bournemouth’s first goal happened because of Magalhaes’ mistake
Smith-Rowe should’ve played CF, because he doesn’t dribble as good as Martinelli and Nelson. Fortunately, Arteta realized his mistake and replaced Smith-Rowe with Nelson
You are spot on there Nelson was way more effective, hope this dosen’t damage Smith Rowe confidence
The kid is a little rusty in my opinion
A new film…’Miracle on Ashbuton Grove’. Heart attack game. VAR a disgrace though. Totally corrupt.
VAR has no shame, why even have the handball rule when it seems to always get excused.
Hands and arms away from the body, miss a header hits your arm, not a penalty. Absolute rot in VAR booth.
New rule should be to relegate officials in booth and on pitch. Expect more shambles until these people have consequences and penalties.
Clubs, managers, players, even fans have consequences for actions, yet officials are untouchable.
Also Bournemouth had 2 players in our half from the kickoff for their first goal as well, possibly shouldn’t have stood.
I agree with you on this..
How come Bournemouth’s players can be in Arsenal territory before kick off??
Been on the receiving end of awful VAR decisions all season but a well known Talksport presenter tried to insinuate that we have lucked our way to leading the PL 🙄
Please Dan, stop predicting easy win for us again. There’s usually nerve after your prediction of easy win. Lol
COYG
Please
And To All Arsenal Fans Too
Haven’t You Guys Noticed We Have Problems After Being Too Proud And Saying A Match Is Easy
What does team need to do more to make you believe? As soon as we concede ppl our own supporters here start putting us down as title winners. Come on guys, we can always discuss our faults and critize after the game but be positive and behind team when they are playing. Thank GOD its not like this in stadium and that support from in stadium fans is doing this team to do wonders. Never give up
This! And then they said praising the same team when it’s a win.
Trust me, if we go down again in this next game, they will get all negative again, until we score. For many here, it’s all about when we win, anything else and they begin to act like kids. They are only fans for the good days and the wins.
Still in shock. This is our year
Forget about the game at Villa Park, this is the game of the season
Destiny Gunsmoke
I don’t like this but this team reminds me of Sir Alex’s Man U
Never say die
As much as I hate to say it, I strongly agree
Yes, a win in “Artie Time” 🙂
Wow!!……we won….I gave up only to find out we won……this Arsenal team is destined to win the league title……,they can sniff it but remain calm and going game by game. Impressive.
😆😆😆😆
Well done to our guys.
Fantastic but I’m gonna have a heart attack b4 end of season.
Love you my gunners .
Too many average players today
Viera non existent
Party made some simple mistakes for the goal
Smith Rowe is still off the pace and agreed tomi to go off
But a win is a win at this stage
Please
Nobody Castigates Viera More Than Me
But Today
He Was Great
As In, He Played With Utter Determination Like The Rest Of The Team
I Saw His Physicality Letting Him Down, He Beats One Man But Struggles To Beat The Next – But He Played His Heart Today
Then Don’t Just Go-On About Partey
I Watched A Monster Today
There Was A Point He Was Collecting The Balls From Off The Opponents Like They Were Kids
This Match Was Extreme HardCore
I have decided to watch our games in a hospital for rest of the season just in case I have a heart attack. Insane, just insane.
I hear you brother.. Absolutely mental..
We are playing against referees as well. 4-5 VAR calls and NONE given. That’s disgusting.
Lord Nelson should be made an Admiral of the Emirates. How amazing!!!!
A Season defining moment Nelson’s goal ,that could be the difference in coming first or second ,great moment unfortunately my stream went offline 2 mins to go so didn’t actually get to see it 🙄.
What I did see was an amazing effort to get back into the game and pinch those points ,I thought Nelson was our best player when he got on and happy he scored that winner .
Well done all 👏
With spurs losing, that’s St totteringhams day and champions league all but guaranteed…. we’d need to lose half remaining matches with Spurs or Newcastle winning 12/14 in a row. COYG!!! Nelson you beauty!!!!
Arteta needs to coach these guys on how to take accurate shots from outside the box.
Odegaard and Martinelli were awful today. Especially, Martinelli he was just blowing everything over the bar. Time for him to rest. Nelson I here!
Plus we need to work our defense. Still shocked by Tomi’s showing in the last few games he’s come and Zinchenko? We were lucky he didn’t give away a goal. Very poor defensively.
Hope things improve against the next weekend.
*Nelson is here!
Your right John0711, Vierra should never start in the league again this season. Partey had his usual hit and miss passing game but was massive at winning the ball back. ESR was unlucky to be subbed but he is not a winger and it was a genius move to bring Nelson on. So many talking points that it’s hard to get perspective. One thing for certain, had those hand ball calls been at Arsenal’s end we would have had a penalty against us. Still bursting with pride so at 4.00am here in Australia it’s going to be impossible to get to sleep.
It was an amazing game, thought Aston villa’s game was the thing, today’s game was something to remember for a very long time. I almost injured myself,leaping for joy when Nelson scored.
I hope we win the league, Arteta and the boys deserve it.
We are the champiooons! We are the champiooons!
Stand up stand up for the champions stand up!
One thing for sure you won’t see the gaffer trying any form of rotation again in the league.
Tbf to the likes of Viera and Tomiyasu they hardly get minutes so it’s expected they lack match sharpness and maybe a bit of confidence. The EL will help with that same for Tierney.
Moot points? not really!
Can anyone please explain how are the two handballs not penalties!
Someone who hasn’t been mentioned a lot today is William Saliba. He was so strong defensively and demonstrated another side of his game in the second half by pushing forward more and making some important early deliveries. His reaction after Ben White’s goal also tells us that he is as committed to the Arsenal cause as anyone. I’m sure his coach would have noted all this.
I totally disagree about Vieira he was pretty good sure lacks some physicality but he won a lot of balls back when he or another player lost possession and actually took up decent positions in the box. The whole team struggled with poor crosses/shots and decision making today but even Saka had a worse game than Vieira. I am so happy for Reiss he is the reason we have won two games (the Forrest game too). Fingers crossed Reiss and Smith-Rowe stay injury free so Bukayo can get a rest. Reiss in particular might be our bet in terms of crossing the ball not just from this game but what I have seen before. Hope he at least gets a one year deal but I am hoping for a much longer stay for him.
This gave shows why Arteta was not willing to rotate. Tomi is in a bad form, and Viera is not suited for PL.
Hopefully, he will rotate massively in EL, giving rest to 9-10 PL starters, and keeping Saka and Partey off the squad. Ans no more rotation in PL, we don’t have the quality to do that.
With Jesus back we can have the extra push for the title.
If we draw away at Liverpool, Newcastle, and City and win the rest we are champions. If City drops points we can afford to lose to them.