Arsenal win five-goal thriller to burst the Cherries bubble late on

Arsenal have clinched the 3-2 win deep into injury time against Bournemouth, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

It couldn’t have been a worse start for the Gunners, with Phillip Billing scoring within 10 seconds of the kick-off. The second quickest goal in Premier League history came three touches from kick-off, with the ball played wide before being played into the heart of the Arsenal goal, with our defenders failing to clear before if fell to Billing to place home.

The game quickly became one-way traffic, with our side having to overcome a Burnley-style low block, but we were unable to find the space in the box to make our possession pay in the opening half.

Leandro Trossard was an early casualty, with Emile Smith Rowe coming on to replace him which gave our fans mixed emotions, but the latter’s display wasn’t the dream return we had hoped for, and he was later replaced by Reiss Nelson.

After the break, the game came to life when we conceded our second of the game thanks to a Senesi header, but we hit back almost immediately through Thomas Partey, and another five minutes later and we were on level terms, with 20 minutes remaining on the clock to chase all three points.

We continued to pile on the pressure in the final third, challenging the focus of the Cherries’ backline, and despite getting deep into their half to whip balls into the box, we just couldn’t find that final touch to get ourselves ahead.

After an agonising last few minutes where we came so close, but couldn’t find that goal, Reiss Nelson came up with our winner deep into injury time to seal all three points and a huge victory in regards to our title hopes.

Patrick