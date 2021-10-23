Arsenal win gives Arsene Wenger added pleasure on his birthday

Arsenal give Wenger a lovely birthday present!

October 22nd for me will always bring a smile to my face, because it is the birthday of the one and only, and the best Arsenal manager ever, Mr Arsene Wenger!

No matter what went on in his last few seasons, the man is a legend and what he has done for football and what he has brought to the beautiful game and to Arsenal in particular cannot and will never be taken away from him.

From winning doubles in a season, to his touchline feuds with Mourinho in particular, to the special Invincibles, and many many more memories and moments he was part of, he was and still is a unique and special manager and person, and Arsene for me will always be Mr Arsenal.

Having spent his last four birthdays away from the touchline though he has seen Arsenal win three times:

2018 Arsenal 3 v 1 Leicester

2019 no game

2020 Rapid Wien 1 v 2 Arsenal

2021 Arsenal 3 v 1 Aston Villa

So, on his 72nd birthday in 2021, wherever he is, I am sure he saw Mikel Arteta lead his team to a victory over Aston Villa that even Wenger himself would be proud of no doubt.

With high intensity, press and teamwork from start to finish, it was definitely a better performance than we have seen in the last few games from the boys and they kept it up from the first to the last whistle.

Arsene wherever you may be, I hope you had a lovely birthday, topped off with the three points for your old team.

So happy birthday Monsieur Wenger, here’s to many many more healthy and happy years of your intelligence and passionate footballing brain!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_