Arsenal win gives Arsene Wenger added pleasure on his birthday

Arsenal give Wenger a lovely birthday present!
October 22nd for me will always bring a smile to my face, because it is the birthday of the one and only, and the best Arsenal manager ever, Mr Arsene Wenger!
No matter what went on in his last few seasons, the man is a legend and what he has done for football and what he has brought to the beautiful game and to Arsenal in particular cannot and will never be taken away from him.
From winning doubles in a season, to his touchline feuds with Mourinho in particular, to the special Invincibles, and many many more memories and moments he was part of, he was and still is a unique and special manager and person, and Arsene for me will always be Mr Arsenal.
Having spent his last four birthdays away from the touchline though he has seen Arsenal win three times:
2018 Arsenal 3 v 1 Leicester
2019 no game
2020 Rapid Wien 1 v 2 Arsenal
2021 Arsenal 3 v 1 Aston Villa
So, on his 72nd birthday in 2021, wherever he is, I am sure he saw Mikel Arteta lead his team to a victory over Aston Villa that even Wenger himself would be proud of no doubt.
With high intensity, press and teamwork from start to finish, it was definitely a better performance than we have seen in the last few games from the boys and they kept it up from the first to the last whistle.
Arsene wherever you may be, I hope you had a lovely birthday, topped off with the three points for your old team.
So happy birthday Monsieur Wenger, here’s to many many more healthy and happy years of your intelligence and passionate footballing brain!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
The truth is Arsene to this day believes he should still be the Arsenal manager.
He is still very bitter about being replaced so much so that he has never returned to the Emirates. After early success Arsene grew to believe he was invincible that HE was Arsenal it was Arsene FC. But the PL andscape changed. Chelsea gas, Abu Dhabi oil at City Klopp at Liverpool and Pochettino at Spurs. Arsene slipped to 5th/6th. After 20 years It was tme to go. But Arsene like a punch drunk fighter to the end believed that he had one more title win in him. It never came and he was shown the door. He often admitted there was no life outside of football so his sacking hit him very hard. His bizarre suggestions lately especially the biennial world cup hints at a man looking for relevance from a world which has largely moved on.
A little too hard on him I feel and esp the “punch drunk fighter , which I find insulting to him and his integrity, but essentially not too far from the truth, esp about the silly two year WC idea, which is doomed to fail.
We all need to remember that, like all humans, he is fallible but he is still a TRULY remarkable man and that needs to be said IMO!
PERSONALLY – AND ALTHOUGH I WANTED HIM GONE EVER SINCE 2008 AND CALLED FOR THAT LOUD AND LONG – I RETAIN ENORMOUS ADMIRATION AND RESPECT FOR HIM AS A MAN, THOUGH THAT DOES NOT MEAN I AGREED WITH HIS LAST SEVERAL YEARS OR HIS WORLD CUP STANCE.
PERSPECTIVE IS IMPORTANT AND HELPS GET TO THE TRUTH, I FEEL.
@jon fox. Would you say Jose Mourinho Alex Fergusson and Pep Guadiola are great men?
Like us “great” contrubutors to JA inclding the up and coming Shenel we are all flawed but rarely floored for long. We bounce back…eventually 🙂
I notice that CAPS lock on your device is flawed sometimes 🙂
Absolutely nonsense once again
Your living upto that FF tag I’ll give you that mate .
Another disapppointing article written just for the sake of writing!
What did it boil down to? Oh yes, Shenel was pleased that AW could enjoy a birthday win.
Who’d have thought THAT!!
So aren’t we ALL also able to enjoy it, birthday or no birthday?
It said nothing of any consequence whatsoever and that is my objection to this sham article.
I AM NOT TRYING TO BE HARD ON SHENEL, BUT WHAT IS THE POINT OF WRITING IF YOU HAVE NOTHING OF ANY CONSEQUENCE TO SAY?
Jon, you are living up to your Grumpy Old Git label today.
As my mum always said, if you’ve nuffink nice to say, then don’t say nuffink!