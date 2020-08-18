Arsenal win race for Ligue 1 target ahead of Manchester United

Mail Online claims that Arsenal has won the race for the signature of Brazilian defender, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The young defender has been one of the best players in the Lille side that have impressed in France over the past two seasons.

They played in the Champions League group stage in the just-concluded season and also ended that season in a Europa League place after the French Ligue 1 season was curtailed early because of covid19.

He has been a target of several top teams like Manchester United, Everton and Napoli.

The Italians had been in the lead for his signature after they landed his teammate, Victor Osimhen in a mega-money deal.

However, Mail Sport is now claiming that Arsenal has beaten his other suitors to his signature.

Gabriel will join an Arsenal team that is on the rise after the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their manager.

The Spaniard has made the club a strong side again and he will hope that the Brazilian will help him solve the problems in their defence.

He will join another player who played in the French top-flight last season in William Saliba and fans will hope that they can form a solid partnership.