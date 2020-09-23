Arsenal win ugly at the expense of Leicester

Arsenal have made their way into the next round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Leicester, thanks somewhat to a lucky opener but our late second clinched the tie.

The Gunners fielded a relatively strong line-up, despite some key players being rested, but our team performed impressively, despite creating limited chances.

Sometimes a team has to keep their composure and keep organised in order to get the required result, and that is exactly what our boys did.

We knew Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side were not going to roll over and let us win without a fight, and they definitely did just that.

The Foxes had almost an equal fair of the possession, but our defence limited them to very few clear-cut chances, and despite clocking up a large number of shots, very few of those were actually on target.

Our team was slightly on top in the first half, but kept things tight as we refused to open up for our opponents.

The second-half remained mostly the same, as we looked to wait for our opponents to make a mistake it seemed, and the opener came just before the hour-mark.

Nicolas Pepe retrieved the ball from Nketiah on the edge of the penalty box, before sprinting past the defender and in on goal. He initially tried to square the ball back to the forward, but the goalkeeper intercepted to send the ball back to Pepe, who in turn forces and error from Fuchs for an own goal.

The game failed to change very much after this point. Leicester were trying to take more risk in pushing up the field, but were still never looking like mounting a serious challenge for Leno in goal, and in the dying minutes, it was 2-0 and the game was dead.

Nicolas Pepe put Hector Bellerin through and into the box in space, and he manages to find Eddie Nketiah in the box to fire home.

While this wasn’t the most exciting match to watch, the performance was strong, resilient, and much more organised than the win over West Ham, and while it would’ve be nice to create more clear-cut chances, a team-performance was more of what we needed to see after the weekend.

Was an organised performance more important than the win? Could our team finally go all the way in a competition they haven’t won since 1993?

Patrick