Arsenal win ugly at the expense of Leicester

Arsenal have made their way into the next round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Leicester, thanks somewhat to a lucky opener but our late second clinched the tie.
The Gunners fielded a relatively strong line-up, despite some key players being rested, but our team performed impressively, despite creating limited chances.
Sometimes a team has to keep their composure and keep organised in order to get the required result, and that is exactly what our boys did.
We knew Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side were not going to roll over and let us win without a fight, and they definitely did just that.
The Foxes had almost an equal fair of the possession, but our defence limited them to very few clear-cut chances, and despite clocking up a large number of shots, very few of those were actually on target.
Our team was slightly on top in the first half, but kept things tight as we refused to open up for our opponents.
The second-half remained mostly the same, as we looked to wait for our opponents to make a mistake it seemed, and the opener came just before the hour-mark.
Nicolas Pepe retrieved the ball from Nketiah on the edge of the penalty box, before sprinting past the defender and in on goal. He initially tried to square the ball back to the forward, but the goalkeeper intercepted to send the ball back to Pepe, who in turn forces and error from Fuchs for an own goal.
The game failed to change very much after this point. Leicester were trying to take more risk in pushing up the field, but were still never looking like mounting a serious challenge for Leno in goal, and in the dying minutes, it was 2-0 and the game was dead.
Nicolas Pepe put Hector Bellerin through and into the box in space, and he manages to find Eddie Nketiah in the box to fire home.
While this wasn’t the most exciting match to watch, the performance was strong, resilient, and much more organised than the win over West Ham, and while it would’ve be nice to create more clear-cut chances, a team-performance was more of what we needed to see after the weekend.
Was an organised performance more important than the win? Could our team finally go all the way in a competition they haven’t won since 1993?
Patrick
An amazing cameo by Bellerin!
Or his shorts?!
I love his tucking in and I don’t know why am laughing by seeing him in tucking in
This got me! 😂
Hipsters – more like Titsters😬
😆 good one, A J 👍
Didn’t watch the game… Onto Monday now…
Heard Saka did well.
Nelson still needs to go on loan.
Anyone still doubting the fact that Willian was actually brought in to be Pepe’s competition and not this AM crap fans kept saying on here?
West Ham are interested in taking Chambers now
Since you did not watch the game then don’t comment on player performance. Nelson does not need to go out on loan. If we don’t give him the opportunity, he should go to Man City and he could be as good as Sterling. Talented player with good football brain.
Lmao…. Thanks but that’s my opinion, I’ve watched the boy played since he was at the academy. I know what he can do and can’t do so don’t tell me to not comment on performance.
I don’t care how he performed tonight, he needs to go on loan alongside Willock and maybe Smith Rowe.
The only senior head among all those kids are Saka and Martinelli.
Nelson at Man City?
The way you guys tend to overhype these young kids is why till today we still can’t produce world class players anymore
I didnt think it was ugly, i thought it was quite dominant. The defence marshalled brilliantly by Luiz was firm, the midfield wast as sluggish as it has been and we were lively up front. Luiz, saka and Pepe were the catalysts for me but all played ok.
Totally agree Reggie. The goals were scrappy but the overall performance was fun to watch. I’m just amazed at how everyone seems to understand their role now. Really think the lack of crowd noise had helped Arteta stamp his style onto this team.
You’re spot on Reggie – almost exactly my say.
Luiz was brilliant and I think Kolasinac had a very good game too. Loving Elneny for the DM role, but AM was poor. Bar a few awful passes (or shots), Nelson was decent – arguably his best game I’ve seen as I don’t rate him. Saka was terrific all through; with some energy (he’s always lacked), Pepe would be great.
Dominant ? Equal possession, they had more shots though not many on target we had more corners none threatening … Nelson willock nketiah are surplus esp if we are bringing in a couple of quality midfielders that we need desperately … no issues at centre back we have plenty now and can sell chambers mustafi etc … kolasinac is hopeless but no obvious replacement … naitland miles was very poor possibly our worst player but would still keep him as a gap filler … saka and Luiz were best players by some way … bellerin did something I haven’t seen him do in years but wonder with Barca selling their right back if they may go for him now … no obvious replacement though if Suarez is injury prone .. seems ozil and guendhouzi are Coventry bound metaphorically speaking which I think is pretty dumb given the lack of any quality…. but it is what it is … pool next so I don’t expect to see this 11 on the pitch which would b a good thing
I have become used to winning…..
Oh Yeah. LIVERPOOL we are coming for you on Monday…..
Hell yeah 👊 (as well as later in the week!!)
I didn’t watch most of the second half with a poor connection, but I think we did well. Nelson had a good showing, I liked the boldness to go for goal whenever you see it. Also, I like that he’s more of a goal threat coming from the left than he is from the right. It points to him becoming a potent attacker.
Scrappy goals, but goals, so I’ll take the win. COYG
It seems our left side is our strongest suite.
Nelson was poor, l feel he hasnt done much out of the the games he has been given. We started seing him under Wenger, he shld be geting regular game time now had he been good enough and working hard. I lov the Boy but if he does not impose himself better, he wil find playing difficult frm Arteta
Kudos to the lads for keeping organized and a clean sheet. I still feel more work needs to be done in the middle of the park. We need to impose ourselves more when attacking the opposition. Otherwise they won’t be afraid to come out and attack us.
A special shoutout to elneny. The guy surprised me with his reading of the game. Not bad at all.
I really enjoyed that. Some decent performances – Saka, Nelson, Luiz and even my man Kolasinac played well 😁
Great result… nice one, boys 👍
COYG!!!💪💪💪
Kola did have a good game Sue. All in with proper offensive contribution.
👍
Positive: stubborn, hardworking, lucky, doesn’t look team that used to get battered away easily.
Negative: lack of aggression to retain the possession, lack of penetration, lack of creativity, predictability.
Nketia did pressed well and got a goal at the closing stages. David Luiz confidence is exemplary and did a good job today. However, my MOTM will go to Elneny, who hardly put a foot wrong while keeping the midfield compact and same time fluid. Hardwork and mother luck kept us in till the final whistle. L’Pool next…
Didn’t see that as “winning ugly” at all.
Decent away performance, couple of goals and clean sheet thrown in.
Agree with you.
There was a penalty weirdly not given.
Pepe is becoming too lazy for my liking. Nketia or Saka, my Motm
… if that is what it means to win ugly.
For me, they gave Leicester some footballing lessons on their own pitch, only no commensurate goals
Having watched the full 90 minutes, I can’t help but thinking if we don’t manage to sign aouar and partey, perhaps arteta, should look to forgive guendozi and ozil and use them. May be even torreira too.
Whilst Willock, Smith-Rowe and Nelson would all really benefit from a loan move away.
Whilst Sue, thinks Kolasinac did ok, the rest of the world thought he looked pretty awful. For me the first three out to make way for someone should be sokratis, mustafi and kolasinac. That could raise us 25-30m and would probably give us enough money to fill that last place with partey or aouar. Only if we then offload torreira and guendozi could we bring in one or two more.
Nelson is a very good player. Give him time, I see Arteta turning him to a world class striker like Guardiola did with sterling. He is highly talented. Good football brain. I seem to prefer him to Nketiah, who though scores , still lacks that football brain.
Is Nelson a striker though? His attributes are better suited on the wing but, we never know.
World class what?.. That guy needs a loan. Simple!
The rest of the world?!! 😆
It’s that vast majority again Sue -always thinking they talk for the rest of us dullards!!!
Very good performance from us, still unbeaten and playing the way MA wants them to.
😆😆 Good one!!
Very pleased… things are looking good, Ken 👍
Yes, he was pretty nervous and probably lacked confidence in himself. An average rating for me.
Funny how people see things differently….
I did mention in the last game report that people will say Kola is awful simply because he’s Kola (this goes for any player btw) . You could refer back to my article about blame game inertia. Thing is, since the spurs game, everyone is looking at him through that lens, so he’s awful regardless of what he does.
👍 Nice one, Joe. I have to give credit where it’s due. He was poor on Saturday, much better tonight… hopefully we’ll see more of this Kola!!
It wasnt a let’s just go for a run out. Arteta and arsenal are probably thinking lets try and win everything available.
It was not our first 11 but a strong 11. Leno Holding Pepe Saka Luiz supported the pretenders.
Eddie again gets his goal. Nelson was busy Willock quite.
But overall it was a game in the past we would of struggled with. Today it felt like we did the closing down and that opened up the victory and an easier run out for the boys.
Liverpool Monday night is going to be a game that they will want to win in 30 mind with intense domination. Arteta will be aware of that from the champions league showroom with City. We have to fight from the front, much like today.
2nd half was all Arsenal. Leicester had 11 changes, but we were definitely the better team. Now we need a couple of midfielders because we have more games.