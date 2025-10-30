Arsenal Injury News Arsenal News

Arsenal Winger makes “faster-than-expected” recovery from injury

Madueke (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to return to training ahead of schedule after impressing staff with the speed and dedication of his recovery.

The £52 million summer signing has been sidelined with a knee injury since September, sustained during the first half of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Initial assessments suggested he would be ruled out until the end of the year, a major setback considering his strong start to the campaign.

At the time, Bukayo Saka had just returned from injury in the same match, softening the impact of losing another key attacking option. Even so, Mikel Arteta will be delighted by reports that Madueke’s comeback could arrive sooner than planned.

Madueke ahead of schedule

According to GiveMeSport, Madueke is set to rejoin first-team training earlier than anticipated after making “faster-than-expected” progress. The former PSV Eindhoven winger has reportedly impressed medical and coaching staff with his commitment, professionalism and positive attitude throughout his rehabilitation.

He has also used the recovery period to work on other areas of his game, maintaining a strong presence around the training ground and integrating closely with teammates. Arsenal’s medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely to ensure his fitness is sustainable once he returns to action.

Madueke (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Boost for Arteta amid injury concerns

Madueke’s imminent return will be a welcome boost for Arteta, who is currently managing several injury issues within the squad. Gabriel Martinelli suffered a setback against Crystal Palace and subsequently missed the Brighton clash, while William Saliba was also ruled out in midweek.

With a busy run of fixtures approaching, Madueke’s comeback will ease the workload on Bukayo Saka and provide valuable depth in wide positions. His pace, directness and creativity could prove vital as Arsenal look to maintain their strong form across all competitions.

Are you excited to see Noni Madueke back in the side, Gooners?

Let us know in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s perfect October – six wins, zero goals conceded and Top of the EPL
15-year-old Max Dowman makes Arsenal & Premier League history with Brighton debut
Arne Slot slammed over “diabolical” Arsenal comments
Posted by

Tags Noni Madueke

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors