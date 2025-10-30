Arsenal Winger makes “faster-than-expected” recovery from injury

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to return to training ahead of schedule after impressing staff with the speed and dedication of his recovery.

The £52 million summer signing has been sidelined with a knee injury since September, sustained during the first half of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Initial assessments suggested he would be ruled out until the end of the year, a major setback considering his strong start to the campaign.

At the time, Bukayo Saka had just returned from injury in the same match, softening the impact of losing another key attacking option. Even so, Mikel Arteta will be delighted by reports that Madueke’s comeback could arrive sooner than planned.

Madueke ahead of schedule

According to GiveMeSport, Madueke is set to rejoin first-team training earlier than anticipated after making “faster-than-expected” progress. The former PSV Eindhoven winger has reportedly impressed medical and coaching staff with his commitment, professionalism and positive attitude throughout his rehabilitation.

He has also used the recovery period to work on other areas of his game, maintaining a strong presence around the training ground and integrating closely with teammates. Arsenal’s medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely to ensure his fitness is sustainable once he returns to action.

Boost for Arteta amid injury concerns

Madueke’s imminent return will be a welcome boost for Arteta, who is currently managing several injury issues within the squad. Gabriel Martinelli suffered a setback against Crystal Palace and subsequently missed the Brighton clash, while William Saliba was also ruled out in midweek.

With a busy run of fixtures approaching, Madueke’s comeback will ease the workload on Bukayo Saka and provide valuable depth in wide positions. His pace, directness and creativity could prove vital as Arsenal look to maintain their strong form across all competitions.

Are you excited to see Noni Madueke back in the side, Gooners?

Let us know in the comments below.

