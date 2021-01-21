Arsenal winning midfielder race despite interest from La Liga side

Arsenal is closing in on a move for Real Madrid midfielder, Martin Odegaard as he struggles to understand being left out at the Spanish side.

He had a fantastic season in the last campaign while he was on loan at Real Sociedad. Odegaard was supposed to spend two seasons there, but it was cut short due to his fine performances.

He started Madrid’s first two games of the season, but he hasn’t been picked consistently since then.

Sport says that the Norwegian has become fed up with not playing and wants to leave the club this month.

The report says that after being left out of the Madrid team that were beaten by lowly Alcoyano in the Spanish Cup yesterday, he is now looking to leave and join Arsenal.

This report comes after Guillem Balague told the BBC that Real Sociedad is also looking to take him back, and the midfielder would apparently love to return there.

He said that adaptation would be faster for him there since he already had a stint with them.

The Sports report says that he would find some comfort at Arsenal in the form of his fellow loanee, Dani Ceballos.