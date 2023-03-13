Arsenal winning the title is only bettered by Leicester’s triumph

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes if Arsenal wins the Premier League this season, it will be one of the most unlikely successes we have seen in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a superb season and is on course to end the campaign successfully.

The Gunners could not even make the top four last term, but they might now win the league after staying consistent and winning difficult games.

As the end of the campaign draws close, it is starting to look more and more likely that Arsenal will win the title.

Leicester City’s title win in 2015/2016 remains the most unlikely win and Redknapp believes Arsenal’s will be second to that.

He explains via the Daily Mail:

‘Leicester was probably the most amazing Premier League title win ever and I don’t think it will ever be beaten. But from where Arsenal were, if they were to win the title it would go down as one of the great Premier League achievements.

‘It’s so big how he’s turned it around and done it so quickly. I’m talking about power of the people and I think when you’ve got that belief at the Emirates, there’s such a positivity about the place. They believe in this team, they believe in the manager, and that helps so much.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league was not even in our plans when we started this season, but it would be a huge achievement if we end the campaign with the title in the bag.

Manchester City will not make life easy for us, but we are so close now and just need to stay focused.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans.