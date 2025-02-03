Arsenal winter transfer windows – Ranked worse to best

As many of you know, I like a list.

I’m sure many of you will be glued to Sky Sports News on Monday to see if Arsenal are able to get the attacker that even Arteta has admitted the squad needs. It’s fair to say our approach has divided opinion.

Some feel that it’s neglectful to leave any business to deadline day and that a striker arriving at the start of the month could have kept us in the FA Cup, had us closer to the top of the Prem, and not 2-0 down in the Carabao Cup. The window closes at 23:00.

To get you in the mood, I have ranked every winter window (since it became a thing) from worst to best. You might see why I get angry with our owners sometimes…

2016-2017

Has to be the bottom because this was the window where our transfer policy would finally catch up with us. Mr Wenger continued to be his employer’s shield, insisting Arsenal had money to spend but was only interested in a talent who would improve his squad and not wanting a signing for the sake of it. Some Gooners were starting not to trust his words. For the first time in nearly two decades, we failed to qualify for the Champions League.

2021-2022

Shamefully, for the second year running, players were paid to sit at home before having their contracts ripped up or loaned out while their deals expired, with the priority being to slash the wage bill. Mikel Arteta had got into the habit of washing his hands of talent the moment they didn’t suit his ethos instead of getting the best out of the resources he inherited. For consecutive January’s, a star player was given away for free. Many Gooners felt releasing Aubameyang was their manager sending a message to the dressing room, but in reality, the decision not to replace the striker would cost us a place in the top four.

2010-2011

This ranks low because a young team were top of the league in the New Year but clearly needed some experience, while the goalkeeper position was our weak link. We were not asking our board to pay over the odds or upset our self-sustained model. We simply needed an established goalie who was better than Almunia. Fulham offered us Schwarzer for £5 million, but we couldn’t budge on our £2 million valuation. That’s how tight we were, refusing to help the squad for the sake of saving a couple of million.

2007-2008

At this point, most Gooners trusted that a few years of limited investment in the squad would be worth it because, once the stadium debt was paid off, we would have an advantage by being a self-sustained model. We naively believed UEFA would follow their own FFP rules. This ranks low for giving up on Diarra way too soon. He would end up playing for Real Madrid. Could have been our Vieira replacement.

2015-2016

Frustrated by our failure to sign a first-team outfield player in the summer, there was a demand to help the team who were top of the league that January. When we only brought in Elneny, some Gooners started to lose patience with waiting for the stadium to be paid off.