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Arsenal withdraw interest in wonderkid after Man City joins race

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

For several weeks, it appeared Jeremy Monga was destined to join Arsenal, but according to Metro Sport, the Gunners have now withdrawn from the race as Manchester City moves into a leading position to secure his signature.

Monga is reportedly prepared to leave Leicester City during the current transfer window following the club’s second relegation in as many seasons, and he has not agreed a new contract with the Foxes.

Arsenal had identified the teenager as one of the most promising young talents available and was engaged in discussions over a possible transfer in recent weeks.

The Gunners viewed him as an important long-term target and were determined to strengthen their youth setup with another highly rated prospect capable of developing into a first-team player in the future.

Manchester City take control

Arsenal initially saw a bid rejected but were believed to be willing either to return with an improved proposal or wait for a tribunal to determine the compensation fee after convincing the player about their project.

For much of the process, Arsenal appeared to have a clear advantage in the race, particularly given their reputation for developing young talent and their strong performances in recent seasons.

However, the situation has now reportedly changed significantly, with City entering the race aggressively and overtaking Arsenal in the pursuit of the Leicester youngster.

Arsenal lose ground in transfer battle

The report claims City have successfully convinced Monga to reconsider his future, despite Arsenal previously being viewed as the overwhelming favourites to complete the move.

The teenager is now expected to continue his development at the Etihad Stadium under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, whose presence has reportedly played an important role in influencing the player’s decision.

Arsenal are therefore set to miss out on one of their key academy targets despite having invested considerable effort into negotiations over recent weeks.

The development represents another reminder of the intense competition between elite Premier League clubs when pursuing the brightest young talents in English football.

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  1. Well of course they do.
    Another startling victory for the “transfer guru gimp weasel” that is Andrea Berta.
    Bring Edu back – at least he got the job done…

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