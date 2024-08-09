Arsenal withdraws from the race for another striker

Arsenal is increasingly likely to start next season with their current attacking options, despite summer talks about signing a new striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side has a list of players they believe can enhance their attack and have been working on it for some time. Several names have been considered, but Arsenal has ruled out moves for Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney. Sesko opted to stay at RB Leipzig for another season, while Toney no longer excites them as much.

Calcio Napoli24 reports that Arsenal has now removed another name from their shopping list: Victor Osimhen. Despite being available for sale and not featuring in Napoli’s plans for the new season, Arsenal no longer views him as a key target. The Gunners will now look for other options.

Osimhen is one of the top strikers in Europe, and Arsenal has been interested in him for several months. However, they have decided against pursuing his signing this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers around, and he has so many goals in him, but if we determine that he is too expensive or does not fit our style of play, there is no need to sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…