Arsenal withdraws from the race for another striker

Arsenal is increasingly likely to start next season with their current attacking options, despite summer talks about signing a new striker.
Mikel Arteta’s side has a list of players they believe can enhance their attack and have been working on it for some time. Several names have been considered, but Arsenal has ruled out moves for Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney. Sesko opted to stay at RB Leipzig for another season, while Toney no longer excites them as much.
Calcio Napoli24 reports that Arsenal has now removed another name from their shopping list: Victor Osimhen. Despite being available for sale and not featuring in Napoli’s plans for the new season, Arsenal no longer views him as a key target. The Gunners will now look for other options.
Osimhen is one of the top strikers in Europe, and Arsenal has been interested in him for several months. However, they have decided against pursuing his signing this summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen is one of the best strikers around, and he has so many goals in him, but if we determine that he is too expensive or does not fit our style of play, there is no need to sign him.
ADMIN COMMENT
Not a surprise really. There were reports a few days ago that suggest his wage demands would be a sticking point.
He is on a large wage at Napoli with tax concessions not available in the UK and he apparently wanted a pretty big increase over that.
It was suggested that this would destroy Arsenal’s wage structure which has taken several years to put into place.
I still can’t work out why Ivan Toney isn’t seen as a potential target.He certainly offers something that neither Jesus nor Harvertz can….and given Jesus’s injury record and Neketiah’s likely departure I cannot fathom our lack of interest…especially at the price we’re led to believe that he would cost.
We need someone who could make a difference when we’re faced with the “double block”…Who would do the nasty stuff…the hard yards when we’re out of ideas from the usual sources…I truly believe that he could be the “difference”!!…But obviously…we fans don’t make these decisions we merely watch them unfold…
Who knows, he may become one (again). The options of available strikers, whether Arsenal are/were much interested in them or not, is beginning to decrease.
I hope Edu and colleagues have got a firmed-up candidate ready to move for or I suspect we’ll run out of options or time, or both.
4 goals in 17 PL games last season, one every 362 minutes, that’s probably why
you won’t like this but Nketiah scored his PL goals at a rate of 1 every 214 minutes in PL 2023/24
Arsenal would have finished miles behind in the run-in with Toney as our striker, sub Toney in and Havertz out for those same 17 games and may be don’t even make CL places!