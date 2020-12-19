Arsenal woes continue as Everton clinch all three points

Arsenal have suffered yet another Premier League defeat, this time to an in-form Everton side, as we flatter with the idea of a relegation battle.
The Gunners are at risk of dropping to 16th in the Premier League table if Brighton are to win against Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon thanks to their latest loss in Merseyside.
There is little to argue over the fact that our side lost this evening, with the Blues enjoying all the best goalscoring opportunities.
Everton went in front thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort from inside the box, while he will thank Rob Holding for redirecting his effort, which was going wide, beyond Bernd Leno and into the goal.
The scores didn’t settle at 1-0 for long however, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles sprinted into the opposition box to claim the ball, only to be taken down by the surprised Everton midfielder Davies, who hadn’t spotted the Gunner.
Nicolas Pepe was the man to step up and score from the spot, sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way as he placed his effort into the left bottom corner.
The Blues did manage to take the lead once again however, with Yerry Mina putting away a header, with the defender running short to gain a lead on the opposition, before leaping high to head powerfully on goal, although you could argue that Leno should have done better to deny him.
We went into the break just after third goal, but the second-half didn’t bring much joy either.
Both Lacazette and Martinelli were introduced, but were unable to help to carve out any serious opportunities, while Joe Willock came off the bench also.
I wish I could tell you that we deserved anything more than the result, but unfortunately the best team took all three points, and we now go into the match with Manchester City in the Caribao Cup in midweek with horrendous form and confidence.
All eyes will be on the manager after we suffered yet another defeat, and I’m struggling to defend his position any longer.
Patrick
None of our attackers can leap like Calvert-Lewin and Kane. If Arteta survives in January, he should get Giroud 2.0 instead of another CAM
Yes. Tierney artiful crosses are going to waste every single time.
A towering target man could make us able to change our plan in the second half, if he’s willing to be a super sub
With our currently non existent attack (hope Martinelli will do something about that) a target man may as well be our plan from the get go.
Hello darkness my old friend….
Chin up Sue. Lots of us will talk with you again.
😊
…I’ve come to talk with you again…
🤗
Chelsea next Sue.. I’ve come to talk with you again 😬
Uncle Sue (remember that? 😂) says thanks for the reminder… City on Tuesday – the week from hell??!! 🤪
Tell you what, Kev, Jamie Carragher was doing my bleedin’ head in!!! Why on earth did they take him back?!!
Oh great so we must suffer further before Christmas 😩 haha yeah Uncle Sue 😂 I’m running out of things to say about Arsenal 😩 oh I would just mute that Scouse prat Sue 😄
They won’t get rid of Arteta and I can’t believe I’m saying this but maybe they should Arsene to come back and help him until the end of the season.
He needs something!!!
Wenger? No thanks.. that ship has sailed Wenger is never coming back.
I am sure when the club asks Kronkee for more funds they will hear the sounds of silence.I have been very critical of Arteta and his tactics this season but I felt we played well in the 2nd half and deserved a draw.
I saw what you saw
I’ve come to talk with you again……
Sue: Things can only get better . Now that we are
used to loosing, it shouldn’t hurt as much.
About 2 months ago I was crucified by many posters for saying MA is not the man. I wish I were wrong.
Nekhetia is not good enough and shouldn’t start, playing hin ahead of Lacca was mad. Pepe is rubish as well.
Both aren’t good enough to be Arsenal’s main striker and Pepe couldn’t show any magic as usual, but at least he didn’t lose the ball too often
Both aren’t good enough but Lacca is still better.
he needed to shoot at some point but was looking for who to dribble. he need to sit for Saka next game. Am tired of his indecision
I prefer Saka to be the RW, but Pepe also showed some improvements
Trust the process. We’ll win the championship next season. In Arteta I trust
… 🙇🏽♂️
Those who claim to be 💯 behind Arteta I hope you are enjoying it.
We have such people..
One of them have completely vanished from past few days
This result of injustice to Ozil he’s a prayful man, the blame and misfortune goes to the hitler of football managment,in January we will have a new manager that’s obvious now,forget the PR nonsense from Edu.Kreonke won’t allow his investment to go down.
Slightly disrespectful as I have supported Arteta
Is there some sort of sick pleasure in what you’re writing?
@Lord Denning they think Arteta is going to turn into Jürgen Klopp! in reality he’s peps water boy!
J** F**?🤣
Let us not blame the players but rather face the elephant in the room which is Mikel Arteta.The manager has failed to inspire the team and he must go!!!
the players fought hard, but most of them are just not good enough, and no manager can fix that.
if they had fought like that from kickoff
That’s the issue
MA lack attacking football ideas
Agree!
I fear relegation if we continue like this! It’s disgusting that this is allowed to carry on! We have now lost the same amount of games as West Brom that’s just not acceptable! What’s worrying is some supporters think we should stick with Arteta because Liverpool stuck with Klopp! Klopp WAS NOT a novice, he done good things at Dortmund and done good work with Mainz.. Arteta started out as an assistant which is much different to management and he has jumped into the deep end! It hasn’t worked, it’s not working! And now we are in massive trouble! Chelsea next in the league… Very worrying times.
Chill man
It’s going to be another loss
Don’t take too much of stress
Accept the reality and move on..
You will feel much better if you accept the reality..
You will become emotionless and you will get eternal peace..
Hahaha
maybe we should sake him. but if we are not willing to through money in, no top manager will be willing to replace him. that was probably the reason he was brought in in the first place, to save money. without 3-4 more top players, this squad can’t achieve anything.
*throw
But the players which we have, we shouldn’t be in in this state
I would have agree if we would have been on 5-7 places
I agree players which we have are mid table quality but still not in mid table but real relegation zone
but with such a bad squad you depend a lot on form and luck. Emry had a good run in his first year, not playing better football against the smaller teams, but Auba and Lacca were in top form and won us a lot of points in games we were no better than under Arteta. so with that squad, you can have good runs but also periods of bad form and bad luck combining to 8 losses. the core problem is that rubish squad.
Aubameyang and Lacazzett were in good form because they had creative provider Behind them..
There is famous saying that spine of Any football team
CB, then your Box to Box or DM and then you have CAM or number 10 in modern football and Your CF
But Arteta took our best number 10 from that spine..
I don’t want to go into the topic whether Ozil do anything or not but to replace Ozil do we have any other element to fill that Spine?,
Arteta has a problem with Ozil, he don’t want to reinstate Ozil, he don’t want to give ESR chance then what he want?? And where he is going with this tactics??
He should be definitely sacked! We are poor but are we 15th in the table poor ? Not a chance! I’ve followed this club for a long time even before Wenger and this is one sorry state of affairs and I’ve never said that even after being thrashed 8-2.
His position depends only on the result against Brighton.
WE ARE THE EASIEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE TO BEAT!
Experience aside, the Arteta situation is very different from Klopp’s.
Firstly, Klopp has never finished outside the top 4 for every full season he was in charged at Liverpool. They were never struggling for a win near the bottom of the table at any point during his tenure.
Secondly, Klopp’s system was clearly visible after a few months on the job. The fundamentals were there. They just needed refinement. I still don’t get what Arteta’s system is.
Worrying times indeed
If we ain’t conceding own goal, we are receiving a red card or an ex player is scoring or assisting against Arsenal.
1 win in 10 premier league games. This is relegation form. I am definitely worried.
Played better in the 2nd half.
Can we get a hypnotist to hypnotize the players to think they are a goal down with 10 minutes to go before the start of every game?
We won the ball possession in the second half, because the Toffees let it. This is the similar to the Spurs game
It’s not really about possession. We showed more urgency and movement in the 2nd half. We fought and created more
No shots on target second half for us, there was for Everton. We huffed and puffed and cause zero problems.
Would it be better if we didn’t huff and puff?
We could have taken it easy and hit a lame long shot on goal to get a shot on target
We could show more urgency, because Everton decreased their pressure to lure us into their area
8 defeats!!! is very serious….💔.Its not a joke….
The oppositions start strong, Score soon as they can and then drop deep and form a low block inviting us and let us cross and hit us in the counter…Is this a trend with us….
We need a win😔
And soon
At this stage I am not even going to criticise or blame anyone I’m just numb gobmsmacked sad conflicted confused… what’s the next step?
Loosing against City and Chelsea
Arteta should be sacked for these reasons
1…For allowed Martinez to go instead of Leno
2..For not registered Ozil and Saliba
3.. For bringing Useless William to Arsenal on a three year deal
4..For bias selections and favouritism towards certain players
5..For his pride and ego.
Arteta can not move this team forward
you dont know what the probles is at all.
Did arsenal receive bid for Leno? Did Martinez want to stay?
Will Saliba improve our goal scoring record? how much of Saliba did you know? is he Better than those we have?
That is a good point
We traded Martinez with Partey and Martinez wanted to increase his salary. Ozil had several seasons to fix his performance and he only put in extra effort when he wanted a big contract extension, just like Walcott
You forgot to mention:-
6.For not learning from his mistakes.
7.For not getting rid of players when he had the chance because he thought he could turn them into better players…which as we know is impossible
8.For not having a clear plan of how the side needs to play and how to make the most of the players he has.
9.For giving contracts to players who are clearly not good enough and undeserving…and don’t get me started on why he decided to bring back Cebellos on loan in a depressed market at a time when so many teams were looking to reduce their wage bills temporarily.
We could go on and on…It beggars belief to consider how many mistakes this man has managed to make in such a short time.
I assume that the idiots in MAGA hats … ie mikel arteta is good for arsenal …will be sleeping soundly tonight … people with empty heads always do … arteta needs to go before Xmas … way way out of his depth … happy when he came will be elated to see him go …
We can not just change manager we are not Chelsea, man. U or realMadrid
It is an endless circle….
Let fans keep making this club a laughing stock
I don’t see arsenal fans more ambitious than the board or kroenke
Chelsea and Madrid never find themselves in this position your crazy sick love affair with Arteta is taking us to the championship
this team is dead with arteta at the helm. no matter what he does,fortune will not favour him. we only want to play ball whenever we go a goal down. we had so much possession of the ball, but in areas that will not trouble the opponent. I keep saying it,no matter the opposition they have this team figured out. Tierney will go to the line and try and square or cross or whatever we want to call it. elneny will pass sideways so he is no threat. Willian can dribble,but no matter which wing he plays on we will doublemark him once he gets near the edge of the 18 yard box. ceballos can dribble but once near the 18 will not have any one to pass ball to because opposition is well organized. pepe have a left foot just keep him off from striking. passing is slow and lethargic, movement off the ball is poor,movement with the ball is too long. I could go on. I really pity arteta. who ever think he can turn it around wish you and him luck. gunners for life. in it forever
AMN was our MOTM for me. Coolness personified. Very few other positives – Martinelli back, Partey one week closer to returning, some fight shown in the last five minutes but I’m really scrapping the bottom of the barrel. So frustrating.
He is sooo cool and I’d have loved to have seen him take the penalty 😍
I didn’t see the first half apart from the goal highlights but based on the second half, I thought we deserved a point.Once again the Saka, Tierney axis was our main threat and whenever Martinelli came on you could see an immediate uplift in the team.I’m afraid neither Pepe nor Nketiah made much of an impression but I thought AMN had a good 45 mins and defensively was an improvement on Bellerin.Despite the result, I am not too despondent , in fact I sense the tide is about to turn.
You must be kidding
No shots on target? To deserve anything you have to first work the goalkeeper.
Hope you’re right Grandad. Might not be a record breaking tide but at this point I’ll take whatever the tide brings in – especially if that includes a Partey, a Martinelli and a reborn PEA.
👍
This is blessings for sure. After we’re relegated this season, the KROENKES will leave and Arsenal will climb up slowly but sure
2-1 loss not bad considering holding,eleny,pepe,nketiah,william,ceballos,willock,luis,soares,bellerin,kolasinac,mustafi..not good enough for my local mental hospital first team, of which i am the manager thanks to mikel artetas stubbornness…….
@lorddenning and kedar.
No not enjoying it but still behind him.
Only need to look at him in the training ground to see hes working hard and coaching one to one.
The players however for some reason have decided they fancy suddenly playing *rap like league 1 players.
Weak and unimaginative individuals who are a disgrace to the badge.
You think any other manager would make any difference with this shower of *hit squad?
And if they do make a difference then it just proves they are player to get Arteta out as they did with Emery at the end.
Player power eh!
Hes come in with a hard line message and rules and theyve said actually no dont fancy your methods.
Can just imagine a Sean dyche managing us hed end up with no players to field as hed be kicking it into them and benching practically 60 percent of them.
I don’t know what Arteta do on training ground but what I know that players which we have are quality of Mid Table team…
But we are not even mid table
We are near relegation zone
Arteta can only speak big things in Media but he can’t produce that on Field
I don’t want to go into player power or not because none of us can find anything true about what’s happening behind the scenes…
We can have opinions, likes and dislikes on what we saw on on field
Who picks these useless players
He brought in Soares, Mari who he never picks to play in the Premier League he gave Willian a 3yr contract and he is a passenger week in week out so you tell me what has Arteta improved when he got here, Saliba is not even registered deemed not ready or not good enough Gondauzy was shipped off Luiz and Celabos fight on the training pitch but he is more concerned with the person who leaked the story this job is way too big for him time to moove on
It is relegation from for sure. It’s not about the performance any more. It’s the results that count! Stats don’t lie. We are beyond bad! Arsenal have always had lots of possession. It means nothing if you don’t score. Two biggest problems are Willian and Pepe. Useless at best and dont provide the ammo for our strike force!
AMN had a good game despite some difficulties. KT too had a good one, except that the first goal came from his side. Second half, CBs performance was good. Elneny disappointed. Ceballos was good second half, Willian too. Nketiah tried hard, but for me he should have atleast hit it on target,that was horrible from him. Also as a poacher, he should not be trusted to lead the line but be partnered with someone with good holdup play to feed off. Saka was good as always, but didnt get too many oppurtunities. Laca came on and tried very hard and it almost paid off, Pepe great penalty, but lukewarm game elsewhere. Gabi is back!!
Overall nice second half performance and urgency which should be translated all throughout the game.
Onwards and upwards!
COYG!
Well that was another very very hard watch and typical of how Arteta has this team playing. I dont like anything about what im seeing, we are slipping to lows that are impossible for an experienced manager to cope with let alone a beginner. The football is just dire, slow and so so predictable, i sat there predicting where the ball would be passed to and most of the time i a was right. Not because im good at predicting but because we are so predictable in our style. I just can’t see anything in Arteta now and what he is trying to achieve, you would have to be a dreamer to see any other. The realist in me says he isn’t upto the job, to save our club haemorrhaging points and money, he has to go asap. There is nothing that is happening that make a case for anything else. His favouritism to willian is embarrassing and damaging, the guy should have been subbed after 20 mins but that only one thing. Our build up play is so slow and of poor quality, we could end up fighting a relegation battle very easily. We are in a massive CRISIS.
We need to start a movement #Artetaforlife….let us go down get rid of all the players (even though we mostly bought them in last 3 windows), just change the whole sructure if the club (which worked before, gave us trophies not to mention year after year if champions League) and reset the clock with Arteta. I have full faith Arteta will turn us into Barcelona like cruyff with total football. We will rise like phenix from ashes and rule the whole football world for ages to come. We can earn a lot by selling our youngsters only as they are so talented they will walk straight into the Liverpool’s the city’s the Madrid’s the juventus’s etc.
The inexperience in arteta is now showing as evidenced by him making poor mistakes followed by the correct ones. I felt Nketiah over stayed on the pitch, Saka playing on the right allowed him to make much needed Shots, time him tried that position. Willian moving out from the right wing slightly unleashed him. Martinelli definitely will bench nketiah.
Martinelli Auba saka
Elneny Willian ceballos
Tierney Gabriel luiz niles
Auba can swap places with martinelli, willian behind strikers. If partey recovers ceballos plays in the hole. What do you think?
Arsenal cannot defend. Cannot attack. No structural deliberate formational play midfield to defense everything just opens up for teams to get to arse goal. No creativity. The manager will never make it work. No first year baby managers will ever do well in big teams. U need experience and age to handle the egos and attitudes of players. This will never work. Let them just keep on losing and playing uninspiring football. Absolute garbage. Lose to every single team. It’s like not even trying by win 1 lose 1. Zero hope. Slate it all u want.
Nothing more to add than we have to play from kickoff not second half. we hav had better 2nd half performance all through the season and, this shows there still fight and qualities left in the team, and the players listening to managers correction but why do we always find it difficult to reciprocate same energy in the first half
Before we end up in the Champioship we need a new, experienced, major league manager. Otherwise we will go down for the first time in our history. Isn’t it clear? Do you want to see Arsenal and the Emirates hosting Barnsley and Rotherham?
Also everyone seems to be forgetting hes been here just q months in a year that has been the most disjointed and disturbed out there due to covid.
Orher sides do okay and then lose to pool by 7ngoals today and lots of sides this year have invested well and gone up the table such as Everton Shampton etc
It’s a messed up season so lets bring in a new manager yes great idea!
Instead why not try to manage the players heads and work out why suddenly they seem to have become poor players overnight.
As someone said the effort was there 2nd half and I too sense an slow upward trend in the near future.
I agree with everything you have written. You have saved me a comment.
These last two threads are comedy gold 😂
Some fans are in laa laa land thinking Arteta can turn this around. The job is too big for him, wake up people
Nketiah should not be playing for arsenal,he looks so babyish for my liking&should still be playing for the u-18s,seeing him in our line up annoys me as much as seeing kolasinac this days&very soon i will stop watching arsenal when i see him starting.as for arteta,am no longer in support of him staying&turning things around because most of his team selections is so flawed
I don’t think any World Class Manager could get us out of this mess. This is the worst team I have seen in 40 years (We only have four decent Premiership Players). Without backing from/or change of Owners with bucket loads of money, we will continue to struggle. Hopefully in the January transfer window we can cash in on deadwood (too many players to mention!!) and bring in at least two decent players.
But a rookie definitely wont.
Don’t let the possession stats deceive us. We had lots of possession in the second half for the past three or four games because the opposition invited us to attack them, knowing we lacked any sort of ideas to open them up.
Sack arteta now
The only reason I can imagine they have not sacked him is is he actually gets us into the red line. That’s maybe there won’t be pay off. Otherwise why not? Even the realists on this channel cannot give me any reason why they are backing Arteta. We all keep saying the players are not good enough but what if the manager isn’t good enough too?
For those defending Arteta with various excuses, the results suggest otherwise. And facts don’t care about your feelings. Arteta OUT!!!
If anyone out it should be the board and the players. We had the greatest manager in English football the Great Arsene Wenger, we had one of the best managers Unay Emery, now we have a capable and good manager albeit inexperienced Mikel, but nothing has changed.
Firing Mikel won’t change a thing just like firing Emery didn’t change anything because the managers are not the problem.
As a club we are not serious. The way we handle transfers speak volumes.
If we want to be kind to Arteta we should let him go. Without it being his fault he just does not have the experience to get us out of this hole. There are some managers that can. Now….before it’s too late.
We salvaged some respect in the second half, despite not having one shot on goal.
With Gabriel back, along with Martinelli, there is a little light sneaking through the doom.
It’s now time to call out all those who have embraced Arteta’s decision to leave out Ozil – I couldn’t care less what names are labelled against him or me , is there ANY SENSIBLE FAN who can say that he wouldn’t improve on what we saw today?
I’m sick and tired of being told by others how Ozil is finished – Arteta and the club have made an enormous mistake with this decision and, finally, fans are realising just what the team is missing.
Their was no creativity whatsoever and anyone who says Ceballos, Willian and /or Pepe are better players than the guy sitting at home watching this debacle, need their heads examined.
Just five points from the last thirty…. YES five points from the last thirty… fifteenth in the league, with Brighton probably sending us down to sixteenth – look at the table folks and tell me we aren’t in trouble big time!!!
If Arteta cannot see this, then he deserves to go… the only thing that would change my mind, is if the club buy a player who can do better than Ozil, Ceballos, Willian and Pepe.
Open your eyes – if this continues we will destroy young players like Saka and Martinelli and any chance of bringing in the kind of top players needed.
The worst decision since giving the same player a reported £350,000 a week and we have fans still applauding it!!!