Arsenal Women 2nd incoming international confirmed – Danish international Kathrine Kuhl

Arsenal have just confirmed signing 19-year-old Danish international midfielder Kathrine Kühl from FC Nordsjælland. She is recognised as one of Europes greatest young talents. There has been a tough battle for her signature, including interest from Chelsea FC.

Still only 19 years old, Kuhl has 21 caps for Denmark and has been touted as Denmark’s next superstar with former coach Everton Women’s Brian Sørensen saying I have not met anyone who is as determined as Pernille Harder. But compared to the tools that Pernille had at that age and that Kathrine has now, I think Kathrine is better technically. She has the potential to be one of the best interiors in the game.

